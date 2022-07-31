Two shootings 15 minutes apart leave three men in critical condition, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out at a home in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The fire happened on the 5200 block of Walnut Street. Philadelphia firefighters have knocked down the flames. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. The fire left the second floor of the home with heavy damage. It looks like an adjoining home is also damaged. We just spoke to a dispatcher with the fire department, and that person tells us no one was injured.

