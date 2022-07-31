ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Two shootings 15 minutes apart leave three men in critical condition, Philadelphia police say

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox29.com

Comments / 7

You voted for this!
2d ago

Constitutional Ohio stops are racist. 80+% of homicide victims are black and 10+% are Hispanics. Elections have consequences, deadly consequences when Democrats are in charge.

Reply
4
Philip Grasso
2d ago

until they lock up the gun toting criminals this is what you get

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

2 men critically injured, shot multiple times in Cathedral Park

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Tuesday, two men were shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cathedral Park neighborhood. The incident happened on the 5200 block of Harlan Street around 2:00 pm. According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medics, where...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Police investigating deadly shooting at home in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting they say happened in an Upper Darby home on Tuesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to a residence on the 200 block of Kinston Road around 7:30 p.m. Police have not shared information about the...
UPPER DARBY, PA
phl17.com

Oxford Circle teen fatally shot in the head, stomach on Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia man was fatally shot in the city’s Frankford section Monday. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:15 pm. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the head and abdomen. The victim arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:32 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Body camera footage released in Absecon officer-involved shooting

ABSECON, N.J. - Prosecutors in New Jersey shared body camera footage that shows a non-fatal officer-involved shooting in May that happened in the parking lot of a dollar store. Officers from the Pleasantville Police Department were called to the Dollar General on South New Road around 9:30 a.m. on May...
ABSECON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime
phl17.com

Man fatally shot 5 times in the back on Fairhill Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood. The incident happened on the 3800 block of Fairhill Street just before noon Monday. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot five times to the back...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

West Philadelphia woman missing, last seen Friday night

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Friday. Police say 62-year-old Babette Oliver was last seen at her home on the 100 block of North 49th Street around 7:15 pm. It is unknown what she had on before she...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

House Fire In West Philadelphia Leaves Second-Floor With Heavy Damage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out at a home in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The fire happened on the 5200 block of Walnut Street. Philadelphia firefighters have knocked down the flames. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. The fire left the second floor of the home with heavy damage. It looks like an adjoining home is also damaged. We just spoke to a dispatcher with the fire department, and that person tells us no one was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot twice in Frankford dies after being driven to hospital

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Investigators say the 18-year-old victim, later identified as Flevelot Beevenshely, arrived at Frankford-Torresdale Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen. The unnamed victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy