Jacob Turk Announcement

lstribune.net
Related
lstribune.net
Gary D. Vick
Son of Fred and Sara Vick, Gary was a Native of Polo, Missouri. He lived in Lee’s Summit for the past 45 years. He was a salesman for Union Carbide in the Utah and Denver, CO areas. In Denver, he and his wife, Julia, made many lifelong friends. He was active in his church, sang in the choir, and was part of a traveling quartet spreading the Gospel.
lstribune.net
Dian Marie Reagan
Our dear mother, Dian Marie Reagan, passed away on July 30, 2022, at the age of 83, at her home in Gallatin, MO. Dian was born on June 23, 1939, in Grand Canyon, AZ to Alida Lucile and Beecher Starbird DuVall. She was raised in Kansas City, attended Southwest High...
Comments / 0