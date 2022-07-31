Jacob Turk Announcement

Son of Fred and Sara Vick, Gary was a Native of Polo, Missouri. He lived in Lee’s Summit for the past 45 years. He was a salesman for Union Carbide in the Utah and Denver, CO areas. In Denver, he and his wife, Julia, made many lifelong friends. He was active in his church, sang in the choir, and was part of a traveling quartet spreading the Gospel.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO