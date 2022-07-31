mountain-topmedia.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11 A.M.
Wednesday, August 3, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Around 78% of customers have been restored. More than 18,000 of customers have been restored with around 5,000 remaining.
Pike, Floyd approved for individual disaster assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden has added two more Eastern Kentucky counties to the list of those eligible for individual federal disaster assistance. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that news via social media Tuesday morning. ”Very good news this morning — @POTUS has approved Individual Assistance for Floyd and...
Flooding death toll continues to climb
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The number of deaths now confirmed to be attributed to flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky is now up to 35, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon. The governor made that announcement over social media and asked for continued prayers for the victims.
With floodwaters receding, state now bracing for heat
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Days after a thousand-year storm brought unprecedented flooding to a wide swath of Eastern Kentucky, officials are now warning of high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. With many people still without power, cooling stations are being set up in flood-impacted counties. Cooling centers have been established...
Here's How to Help Victims of Historic Kentucky Flooding
Residents in Kentucky are just beginning the recovery process after historic flooding in the region, which has left many grappling with devastating loss. Heavy rains bombarded the eastern part of the state last week and caused "one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history," Gov. Andy Beshear said of the disaster during a news conference.
FLASH FLOOD WARNING Issued for Kentucky, West Virginia
DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN.
Flood watches, warnings now over
For the first time in nearly a week, the National Weather Service has no flood watches or warnings in Eastern Kentucky. The flood watch had originally been set to expire at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but was liftee several minutes early. In our region, all that remains is a flood advisory...
Beshear calls for use of masks at indoor events and in schools
More Covid-19 shots as CDC sees all counties at elevated risk. Kentucky still has 80 of its 120 counties are at the highest risk level for Covid-19, and the state no longer has any counties at a low level, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk map. Last week, seven were rated at low risk.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
Scammers target flood victims with text messages
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The state is warning of scam text messages that are being sent to flood victims from someone impersonating the state Transportation Cabinet. The messages send links to flood victims asking them to submit information related to obtaining a new license or registration. While the Transportation Cabinet...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. The National Weather Service said radar indicated up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday in some areas, with more rain possible. Beshear said the death toll climbed to 28 on Sunday from last week’s storms, a number he expected to rise significantly and that it could take weeks to find all the victims. Thirty-seven people were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued early Sunday, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A dozen shelters were open for flood victims in Kentucky with 388 occupants.
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
The North Fork of the Kentucky River reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg - more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record
Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of Kentucky, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the WLKY region through 11 p.m. A warm and muggy Monday will lead into the risk of showers and storms later Monday and Monday night. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The Storm...
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: SATURDAY, JULY 30, 10 A.M.
Kentucky Power Storm Update: Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. Devastating flooding earlier in the week caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky. No rain is expected on Saturday, but there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the weekend. Summary. Kentucky Power’s focus is to...
KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
Sheltered animals in eastern Kentucky moved to KHS shelters to make room for animals displaced from flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's more than just humans suffering from flooding in eastern Kentucky, and right now, the Kentucky Humane Society is stepping in to provide much needed relief. KHS has taken in over 100 shelter animals from flooded communities to give animal advocates more room to focus on...
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana in Congress since 2013, died Wednesday in a car crash in her home district, her office announced. She was 58.
