The Smoky Mountain Humane Society needing donations for animal shelter

Nonprofit asks for people's help as it stops working as Cocke County's animal shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Monday, the Smoky Mountain Humane Society will no longer be serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. Smoky Mountain served for years as the county's animal shelter. Cocke County would pay them in exchange for the shelter taking care of the animals the county animal control officers would bring in.
Concord United collecting donations for flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Concord United Methodist Church's thrift store is now collecting donations for those affected by recent flooding in Virginia, according to a release. They are now collecting hygiene items, school supplies and cleaning supplies. They will take everything from dish soap, shampoo, conditioner and bar soap to backpacks, lunch boxes, pens and notebook paper.
Warning of 'dire consequences' after visitors spotted petting bear outside National Park
Two visitors were spotted interacting with a black bear just outside Great Smoky Mountains National Park
20″ Brown Trout caught in Doe River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Doe river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
Scaling Walls: Young ETCH patients enjoy summer fun at Camp Eagle's Nest
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee Children's Hospital helped dozens of kids make some fun memories at its annual summer camp retreat. Camp Eagle's Nest is one of a few summer camps the hospital holds each year. The camp helps kids as young as 6 years old who are battling blood disorders and cancer to give them fun experiences in the great outdoors. This year, the retreat was held in the foothills south of Maryville at Camp Montvale.
KCHD receives grant funding from Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department is the recipient of funding from the Y-12 Federal Credit Union Gives Foundation which works to reduce the number of undernourished children in the community, according to a release. KCHD will utilize the funding on sustainable strategies to address childhood food...
Donation drives collect diapers, shovels and supplies to help flood survivors in Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — People with friends and family in Kentucky are organizing donation drives to collect supplies and help the communities devastated by recent floods in the area. "That's home. That's where I grew up. Those people are my people,” said Matt Tuttle, who helped organize a donation drive....
50 East TN Children’s Hospital patients sent to camp for free
Several patients at East Tennessee Children's Hospital got the opportunity to go to summer camp.
Mission of Hope fills two buses with donations of school supplies over tax-free weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the tax-free weekend, Mission of Hope held a "Pack the Bus" event to collect donations of school supplies and help students in rural Appalachia prepare for the new school year. On Monday, they said they collected enough donations of backpacks, pencils, paper and other school...
How to help curb the increasing frequency of bear-human conflict
TENNESSEE, USA — As Tennessee's human population keeps growing, black bears are looking for ways to adapt, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. According to recent census data, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally among the fastest growing states as nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the volunteer state since 2019. TWRA said that 7 million people now call Tennessee home.
Metro Drug Coalition teaches first aid classes for mental illness and substance abuse
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Drug Coalition (MDC) is a place to lean on and reach out for help. For more than 35 years they are helping the community in Knoxville, Tennessee, deal with mental health and substance abuse issues. AT MDC, they do a lot of prevention work...
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say. The suit alleges a child was able to climb up a rock wall without a harness before falling and hitting his head on concrete. Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of...
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide
As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
Back-to-School Bash provided 1,500 backpacks to local students
Saturday’s Back-to-School Bash provided area students with 1,300 backpacks full of age-appropriate school supplies, as well as all the food they could eat and fun-filled games for their pleasure. The event has been a ministry of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church for the last 14 years. “It went wonderfully,”...
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
The suspension of the Grocery Sales Tax in Tennessee started Monday, and one mother says it is more than welcome. Northview Senior Academy student wins award for water research. Updated: 5 hours ago. A research project on the Little Pigeon River earned him the Stockholm Junior Water Prize. Knox Co....
New to Town: Spring Street Sandwich Company in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Delicious sandwiches, a modern atmosphere, and soon craft cocktails and beer on ta, are just a few of the offerings of the new Spring Street Sandwich Company in downtown Johnson City. “We have so many good sandwiches,” said Spring Street Sandwich Co. General Manager, Ashton Kyker. “We make a lot […]
Camp Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge Adds Huge Arcade, Lazy River for Fun-Loving Guests
In its continued effort to concoct a cocktail of fun camping experiences for its guests, Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Lodge in Pigeon Forge (Tennessee) has added a family entertainment center with an enormous arcade and tons more amenities to enjoy. Later this summer, the camping paradise is also set...
Knox County sued by two women saying they were illegally fired by court clerk due to their age
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two women filed lawsuits against Knox County on July 25, saying they illegally lost their government jobs in August 2020. In the lawsuit they said that they were fired a few months after Mike Hammond, the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk, announced some eligible employees could take time off or work remotely to stay safe during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees over 60 years old, or who had medical conditions, were eligible for it.
Missing Mitchell County pregnant woman, boyfriend reported missing were camping, detective says
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. — **UPDATE**. A detective with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office says the woman and her boyfriend were camping and didn't let anyone know. They were found safe Monday night. Original story:. An alert went out Monday evening after the family of a pregnant woman and her...
Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
