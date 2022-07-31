ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

The Smoky Mountain Humane Society needing donations for animal shelter

WBIR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Concord United collecting donations for flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Concord United Methodist Church's thrift store is now collecting donations for those affected by recent flooding in Virginia, according to a release. They are now collecting hygiene items, school supplies and cleaning supplies. They will take everything from dish soap, shampoo, conditioner and bar soap to backpacks, lunch boxes, pens and notebook paper.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cocke County, TN
Cocke County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Society
Cocke County, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WBIR

Scaling Walls: Young ETCH patients enjoy summer fun at Camp Eagle's Nest

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee Children's Hospital helped dozens of kids make some fun memories at its annual summer camp retreat. Camp Eagle's Nest is one of a few summer camps the hospital holds each year. The camp helps kids as young as 6 years old who are battling blood disorders and cancer to give them fun experiences in the great outdoors. This year, the retreat was held in the foothills south of Maryville at Camp Montvale.
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCHD receives grant funding from Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department is the recipient of funding from the Y-12 Federal Credit Union Gives Foundation which works to reduce the number of undernourished children in the community, according to a release. KCHD will utilize the funding on sustainable strategies to address childhood food...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter
WBIR

How to help curb the increasing frequency of bear-human conflict

TENNESSEE, USA — As Tennessee's human population keeps growing, black bears are looking for ways to adapt, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. According to recent census data, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally among the fastest growing states as nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the volunteer state since 2019. TWRA said that 7 million people now call Tennessee home.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
thesmokies.com

Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide

As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Back-to-School Bash provided 1,500 backpacks to local students

Saturday’s Back-to-School Bash provided area students with 1,300 backpacks full of age-appropriate school supplies, as well as all the food they could eat and fun-filled games for their pleasure. The event has been a ministry of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church for the last 14 years. “It went wonderfully,”...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears

The suspension of the Grocery Sales Tax in Tennessee started Monday, and one mother says it is more than welcome. Northview Senior Academy student wins award for water research. Updated: 5 hours ago. A research project on the Little Pigeon River earned him the Stockholm Junior Water Prize. Knox Co....
WJHL

New to Town: Spring Street Sandwich Company in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Delicious sandwiches, a modern atmosphere, and soon craft cocktails and beer on ta, are just a few of the offerings of the new Spring Street Sandwich Company in downtown Johnson City. “We have so many good sandwiches,” said Spring Street Sandwich Co. General Manager, Ashton Kyker. “We make a lot […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

Knox County sued by two women saying they were illegally fired by court clerk due to their age

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two women filed lawsuits against Knox County on July 25, saying they illegally lost their government jobs in August 2020. In the lawsuit they said that they were fired a few months after Mike Hammond, the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk, announced some eligible employees could take time off or work remotely to stay safe during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees over 60 years old, or who had medical conditions, were eligible for it.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy