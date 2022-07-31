Erratic winds, dry lightning challenge firefighters as McKinney explodes to more than 50,000 acres

www.mtshastanews.com
Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire updates: Thunderstorms bring rain and flash flooding; meeting tonight in Fort Jones
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. Firefighters are continuing to battle the McKinney Fire near Yreka, as well as several smaller fires in northwestern Siskiyou County. Communities northeast of Happy Camp to western Yreka remained under...
Mount Shasta Herald
Weather aids crews fighting McKinney Fire; briefing held for residents
Even though the McKinney Fire was still listed as 0% contained, fire officials seemed confident Monday evening they have turned a corner on stopping the fire’s advance. Good fortune aided firefighters, in part by a wetter and cooler weather pattern that began to settle over the blaze Sunday night.
Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire updates: Unstable air could create hazardous conditions; death toll at four
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. The McKinney Fire in western Siskiyou County, the state's largest wildfire so far this fire season, grew slightly overnight to 56,165 acres as the death roll rose to four people.
Mount Shasta Herald
Death toll doubles in McKinney Fire but weather aids fight against California’s biggest wildfire
The death toll in the McKinney Fire rose to four in western Siskiyou County as wet weather helped firefighters turn a corner on the blaze Tuesday. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning that search teams on Monday had found the bodies of two more people. "Both individuals were...
Mount Shasta Herald
Flash flood watch: Mudflow carries off trees in McKinney Fire burn scar in California
In the burn scar of the McKinney Fire, Whitney Creek is "washing down entire trees and other debris" and residents should remain vigilant, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office warns. Tuesday night, a bridge gave out near Humbug Road, injuring a contractor. Credit: Storyful.
Mount Shasta Herald
Media reminded about California law covering wildfire access during McKinney Fire
After one media outlet entered a possible crime scene on the McKinney Fire this week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office sent out a reminder to media not to violate state law when entering fire zones and other disaster areas. The notice was prompted by an incident Monday in which a...
Mount Shasta Herald
'Devastating': McKinney Fire destroys Klamath River community hub as California wildfire rages
If you wanted to join a Taco Tuesday get together, get married or play Bingo, the Klamath River Community Hall was where it happened. But not anymore. The McKinney Fire destroyed what was the hub of the tiny town of Klamath River, along Highway 96 west of Yreka. There are...
Mount Shasta Herald
Two die in McKinney Fire as California's largest blaze this year surpasses 55,000 acres
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. The McKinney Fire, the state’s largest wildfire to date, has claimed the lives of at least two people. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning that firefighters had...
Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire: 2 found dead inside burned-out car in Siskiyou's small Klamath River town
Two people have been found dead inside a vehicle that was burned in the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters found the bodies in the burned-out vehicle in a residential driveway on Doggett Creek Road west of the town of Klamath River, the sheriff's office said.
Mount Shasta Herald
Fast-moving McKinney Fire blows up in western Siskiyou County; evacuations ordered
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. Erratic winds from thunderstorms fanned the McKinney Fire that's burning in western Siskiyou County, causing the blaze to grow to more than 30,000 acres in 24 hours. The blaze in...
Mount Shasta Herald
Maria Theresa Baldi
Mary was born in Weed, California on October 28, 1919, to Italian immigrants. After marrying her husband, Pete, she moved to McCloud where she was a longtime resident. She passed away peacefully in Bellevue, Washington on July 29, 2022, where she had been living for the last four years to be near her daughter, Rosalie. She was 102 years old.
Mount Shasta Herald
Evacuated McKinney Fire kittens go viral in adorable Facebook post
Lance Graff — a Yreka resident known around town as the ‘Cat Man’ for his dedication to fostering homeless felines — spent two nights in a tent with two adult cats and nine foster kittens after being evacuated from his home in the wake of the McKinney Fire.
Mount Shasta Herald
Steven David Ramos Jr.
It is with our deepest sorrow, we announce that Steven David Ramos Jr., our most beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend to many, passed away tragically in a car accident on June 30, 2022. Steven was born on May 7, 2002, in Folsom, California. He spent his youngest years...
Mount Shasta Herald
Viola Marie Dorst
Long time Dunsmuir resident Viola Marie Dorst went home to be with Jesus on Friday July 9,2022 at the age of 91. She was born in Grand Island, Nebraska in 1930. When the garden was newly plowed, she loved to walk bare foot along the furrows and chew on the raw wheat.
