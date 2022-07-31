ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

Erratic winds, dry lightning challenge firefighters as McKinney explodes to more than 50,000 acres

Mount Shasta Herald
 3 days ago
Mount Shasta Herald

Weather aids crews fighting McKinney Fire; briefing held for residents

Even though the McKinney Fire was still listed as 0% contained, fire officials seemed confident Monday evening they have turned a corner on stopping the fire’s advance. Good fortune aided firefighters, in part by a wetter and cooler weather pattern that began to settle over the blaze Sunday night.
YREKA, CA
