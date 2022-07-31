ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson’s suspension, disciplinary ruling details revealed

By Scott Rogust
 3 days ago
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
