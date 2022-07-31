ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark

WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pnnt1_0gzr7np800

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark.

Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road.

The tree was recently saved following several issues with rotting limbs. Arborists and local leaders have been discussing how to best save and preserve the site.

Damage from the fire was not extensive, and it’s not clear if it was intentional at this time.

County Commissioner, Brendan Kearns, called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Danville Fire investigating suspicious house fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville fire investigators are looking into a house fire after they determined it was suspicious in nature. The fire happened at 118 North California Street at 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house’s windows, but were able to extinguish it “fairy quickly.” The […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Who tried burning the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues after a fire over the weekend at a local landmark. Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the tree in the middle of Greencastle Road. Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening”. Local officials and arborists had been examining […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Sports
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Vigo County, IN
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on an ATV on July 18 near […]
KINGMAN, IN
WCIA

Danville Fire responds to vacant house fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant house early Monday morning. In a news release, Danville Fire Chief Donald McMasters said they got a call around 12 a.m. for a possible house fire near West Madison and Robinson streets. When crews got there, they found flames that had […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

‘Gangster video’ causes disturbance at eastside Walmart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Police Department said that two adult males, reportedly shooting a “gangster video”, caused customers to flee the eastside Walmart in fear Tuesday. In a post to Facebook, THPD confirmed the men entered the building, located at 2399 S State Road 46, wearing “balaclava style” ski masks with […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

THPD: One dead following shooting near 19th and Walnut

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —  Update: A 22-year-old Terre Haute man has died after being shot Sunday in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Quincy Rogers-Porter of Terre Haute died as a result of his injuries after being shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. The investigation is […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sheriff gives update on Lafayette St. dirt bike crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said a crash involving a car and a child on a dirt bike happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City. Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle, died […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox County projects suffer electrical setbacks

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The lights are still out at the Ouabache Trails Park. The park has been dealing with electrical issues since June, and it closed indefinitely last week as repairs took place to bring back power. Knox County parks and recreation superintendent Rhonda Foster said the park is still closed, as weather has caused […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ICN

Man dead after being shot in Terre Haute Sunday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - By Lucy Perry. A Terre Haute man is dead after police say he was shot outside a local elementary school Sunday night . Quincy Rogers-Porter, 22, died shortly after emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of S. 19th Street around 10:30 p.m. on a report of the victim suffering a gunshot wound to his chest.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure in Greene Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on State Road 48 in Jasonville. Beginning on or around this Monday, August 8, SR 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work. During the closure, crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected...
JASONVILLE, IN
WTHI

Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.” According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary Lindemann, the department dealt with seven water […]
JASPER COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Suspect charged in connection to 2020 homicide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Tuesday Terre Haute Police announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to the 2020 homicide of Dwayne French. Detectives arrested Candace Jones on Tuesday after obtaining a warrant. Jones is currently in the Vigo County Jail awaiting her initial court appearance. She is being charged with: Murder […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy