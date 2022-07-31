Investigation underway after a fire at a local landmark

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing after a fire at a local landmark.

Crews were dispatched Saturday night at around 7:30 to ‘The Tree in the Middle of the Road’ on Greencastle Road.

The tree was recently saved following several issues with rotting limbs. Arborists and local leaders have been discussing how to best save and preserve the site.

Damage from the fire was not extensive, and it’s not clear if it was intentional at this time.

County Commissioner, Brendan Kearns, called the incident “incredibly unfortunate and very disheartening.”

