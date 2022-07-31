ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Freshman defensive lineman looks up to the 'goat' at his position

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3LXK_0gzr7KQB00

Caden Story is just beginning his career at Clemson, but like many college football players, his ultimate goal is to one day play in the NFL.

As the Tigers’ freshman defensive lineman works to try to achieve it, there’s already a well-established player at the next level that Story tries to study whenever he can.

“I watch Aaron Donald a lot because he’s the goat,” Story said.

Donald, of course, is the All-Pro defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, and Story’s “goat” reference is an acronym for Greatest Of All Time, which is often used to describe standout athletes and other public figures in their professions. Whether or not Donald has already achieved that status is debatable, but with a unique blend of quickness, strength and technique for a defensive tackle, the Rams’ star has established himself as arguably the league’s best active lineman and, with 98 sacks in eight NFL seasons, one of the best interior pass rushers of all-time.

Story said there are a couple of specific attributes of Donald’s game that he’s trying to incorporate into his.

“He probably has the best hands I’ve seen (from a defensive tackle),” Story said. “Just his get-off and his hands. They’re amazing.”

Story also has a position coach with nearly two decades worth of NFL experience as a player and coach in Nick Eason, who played a significant role in the four-star prospect out of Lanett (Alabama) High School flipping from Auburn to Clemson late in the recruiting process. But Story’s first order of business is figuring out a way to get on the field at Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder enrolled this summer and will go through his first practices with the Tigers once fall camp begins Friday. Story said the veterans at his position have done their best to show him the ropes.

“All of the d-tackles, they’ve taken me under their wing and just tried to help me and preparing me for this thing,” he said.

But the competition for playing time in Year 1 will be fierce with Clemson returning its entire-two deep along the defensive line from last season, including Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro among others.

“I’m just going to go in and give it my all, and whatever happens happens,” Story said. “It’s God’s plan.”

Dear Old Clemson has added to the store posters signed by all 20 members of Clemson’s 2022 football class.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVSKi_0gzr7KQB00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

The real reason Browns QB Deshaun Watson was only suspended 6 games

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Nick Eason
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
BlueDevilCountry

Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer

In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
DURHAM, NC
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Goat#American Football#Tigers#The Los Angeles Rams#Auburn
The Spun

Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment

One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Mint Hill Times

2022 High School Football Preview

MINT HILL, NC – Independence High School held a media day event this week covering the teams in the highly competitive 4A West Conference 59 which includes the Patriots, Butler, Rocky River, Charlotte Catholic, Providence, East Mecklenburg, and Garinger. This is a black and blue conference with many solid...
MINT HILL, NC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy