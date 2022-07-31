Effective: 2022-08-01 17:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 559 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saddlebrooke, or near Oracle, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Catalina, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO