Effective: 2022-08-03 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Blount; Knox; Loudon; Monroe; Morgan; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Morgan County in east Tennessee Loudon County in east Tennessee Southwestern Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee North central Monroe County in east Tennessee Eastern Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Loudon to 10 miles east of Madisonville, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Maryville, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Kingston, Loudon, Farragut, Louisville, Midtown and Harriman. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 350 and 373. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 66 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

