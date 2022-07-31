alerts.weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Floyd; Knott; Leslie; Letcher; Owsley; Perry; Pike HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values peaking in the 95 to 100 degree range on Thursday. * WHERE...Floyd, Breathitt, Knott, Owsley, Perry, Clay, Leslie, Letcher and Pike Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With widespread power outages lingering after flooding, and numerous first responders out in the field this week, residents and first responders are particularly vulnerable to high heat index values through Thursday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blount, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Blount; Knox; Loudon; Monroe; Morgan; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Morgan County in east Tennessee Loudon County in east Tennessee Southwestern Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee North central Monroe County in east Tennessee Eastern Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Loudon to 10 miles east of Madisonville, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Maryville, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Kingston, Loudon, Farragut, Louisville, Midtown and Harriman. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 350 and 373. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 66 and 84. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
