Tyler Reddick Wins Wild NASCAR Race At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

 3 days ago
FanSided

NASCAR: Should Bubba Wallace have been penalized?

Did Bubba Wallace deserve a penalty for his move through the grass on a late restart during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, one which netted him several positions?. One of the most confusing moments of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course took place on the final restart, when Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain went sailing into the turn one runoff area and took the escape road.
FanSided

NASCAR: 23XI Racing driver change confirmed for Michigan

Kurt Busch is set to sit out this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway as he continues to recover. Kurt Busch hasn’t been back behind the wheel of his #45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry since his crash during the second round of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway two weekends ago.
FanSided

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick win quietly shakes up playoff picture

While Tyler Reddick already had a win in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, his win on Sunday officially locked up another playoff spot. After entering July without a NASCAR Cup Series win to his name, Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick enters August with two, winning at Road America to open last month and winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to conclude it.
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide: Michigan International Speedway

After a controversial race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course, the NASCAR Cup Series moves on to the wide open spaces of Michigan International Speedway this weekend. The 200-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled for 3 p.m. (ET) Sunday (USA Network). Xfinity drivers are scheduled to race at 3:30 p.m....
