Tyler Reddick Wins Wild NASCAR Race At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR: Should Bubba Wallace have been penalized?
Did Bubba Wallace deserve a penalty for his move through the grass on a late restart during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, one which netted him several positions?. One of the most confusing moments of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course took place on the final restart, when Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain went sailing into the turn one runoff area and took the escape road.
AJ Allmendinger collapses after NASCAR race at Indianapolis (Video)
The driver suffered from a cooling shirt failure at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The series took on the 14-turn road course at the famed race track. AJ Allmendinger suffered an issue with his cooling shirt. The shirt is designed to run cool...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Loved Sunday's Race: NASCAR World Reacts
NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis was an eventful one on Sunday, with several notable wrecks and some wild driving. While NASCAR fans seem split on the race, former star Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a big fan of it. Dale Jr. took to Twitter on Sunday to make his opinion...
NASCAR: 23XI Racing driver change confirmed for Michigan
Kurt Busch is set to sit out this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway as he continues to recover. Kurt Busch hasn’t been back behind the wheel of his #45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry since his crash during the second round of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway two weekends ago.
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Nashville Superspeedway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Nashville Superspeedway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Nashville Superspeedway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Recaps P5 Finish in Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
After a wild finish to the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace feels good. The NASCAR driver is on a bit of a streak. In his last three Cup Series finishes, he’s posted three top-5 finishes in a row. Going back further than that, outside of two DNF finishes – it’s been nothing worse than a P14 at Atlanta.
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at World Wide Technology Raceway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at World Wide Technology Raceway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at World Wide Technology Raceway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick win quietly shakes up playoff picture
While Tyler Reddick already had a win in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, his win on Sunday officially locked up another playoff spot. After entering July without a NASCAR Cup Series win to his name, Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick enters August with two, winning at Road America to open last month and winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to conclude it.
NASCAR’s Kurt Busch Set to Miss Third Straight Race Following Pocono Raceway Crash
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch will miss another Cup Series race. The driver of the No.… The post NASCAR’s Kurt Busch Set to Miss Third Straight Race Following Pocono Raceway Crash appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR viewer’s guide: Michigan International Speedway
After a controversial race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course, the NASCAR Cup Series moves on to the wide open spaces of Michigan International Speedway this weekend. The 200-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled for 3 p.m. (ET) Sunday (USA Network). Xfinity drivers are scheduled to race at 3:30 p.m....
