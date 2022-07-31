Frankfort entering new era under head coach Ethan Atchley

www.wkyt.com
LCA looks to get back to state title game with a new quarterback
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s not often that a quarterback who led his team to back-to-back state finals switches positions to wide receiver as a senior, but that’s the case with Drew Nieves at LCA. “You know he can also still throw the ball,” said head coach Doug...
UK men’s basketball to hold Blue-White scrimmage in eastern Ky. this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team made a big announcement on Tuesday. At their Kentucky flood relief telethon and open practice, Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler said this year’s Blue-White game will be played in eastern Kentucky. Specific details were not announced, but Wheeler said it...
Douglass ready to make another run at a state title
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second time in four seasons, the Douglass Broncos came up one win short of a state championship. Last year’s loss to South Warren has this team motivated. “That’s the second time we lost on two heartbreaking seasons,” said wide receiver Tylon Webb. “We...
UK men’s basketball to play Gonzaga in home-and-home series
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s men’s basketball has added another major opponent to its nonconference schedule. At the telethon and open practice held for eastern Kentucky flood victims, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few hopped on a zoom with Coach John Calipari to make the announcement. The Cats will...
Kentucky signs 7-footer Ugonna Kingsley
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – John Calipari and Kentucky aren’t done adding to the 2022-23 roster. The Wildcats landed a commitment from 7-foot big man Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso on Monday afternoon. He has already signed with the team, and will join Kentucky this fall. Kingsley announced his commitment...
Kentucky's idea to host open practice for Eastern Kentucky relief efforts player driven
LEXINGTON - The mass flooding across several Eastern Kentucky counties has become national news throughout the week as surreal images and video and the report of at least 30 casualties have broken the hearts of many across the country. In Lexington, the Kentucky Men's Basketball team will be doing its...
Louisville's Portland Park gets new basketball court thanks to former Trinity High School player
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, the Kueber family stood with Mayor Greg Fischer to unveil a newly refurbished basketball court in Portland Park. The newly asphalted court had freshly painted lines, brand new backboards, rims and nets. "This project came about when the park's team members noticed that kids...
Blue-White Game to be in Pikeville this year
The University of Kentucky's Blue-White Game will move from Rupp Arena to Pikeville this year. The game was originally scheduled at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky basketball announces home and home series with Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team has a new opponent for this coming season, and it’s a big one. During the UK telethon for Eastern Kentucky flooding, head coach John Calipari announced that his Wildcats will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Spokane on November 20th. He did so while Gonzaga head coach Mark Few made a surprise appearance on the video board to praise UK’s efforts to help the victims of flood damage, as well as help Calipari announce the big game.
Kentucky Basketball: What Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso offers Wildcats
Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso makes it official by joining Kentucky Basketball for the upcoming season. Should anything be expected of the freshman center?. Kentucky Basketball has another top-10 recruiting class for the upcoming season, led by five-star prospects, Chris Livington and Cason Wallace. The program also landed three-star guard Adou Thiero, who is more of a long-term project rather than an immediate contributor.
Oscar Tshiebwe Shares Message of Faith for Eastern Kentucky
The Kentucky men’s basketball team is coming together Tuesday night at Rupp Arena to raise money for those devastated by flooding in eastern Kentucky. The team will participate in an open practice beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the doors of Rupp Arena opening at 5:00 p.m. ET. Oscar Tshiebwe...
UK men’s basketball to host open practice, telethon for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team is partnering up with the American Red Cross on Tuesday to host an open practice and telethon for eastern Kentucky flood relief. Doors to Rupp Arena will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and donations for the Kentucky Flood Relief...
John Calipari’s Wildcats have the right chemistry as they prepare for four-game stint in Bahamas
The Bahamas is beckoning Kentucky. Aug. 8-14 the Wildcats will embark on a four-game excursion of the island in preparation for the upcoming season. Behind the scenes, Kentucky has been preparing for the overseas excursion and the team’s coaching staff has been impressed with the progress of the veterans and newcomers.
11 teachers named semifinalists for Kentucky Teacher of Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Eleven teachers from across the state are semifinalists for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award, it was announced by the Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc., the corporate sponsor of the awards. The semifinalists are in the running to be named as...
NCAA issued new allegations against Louisville, Rick Pitino in Brian Bowen recruiting case, per report
The NCAA issued new allegations against Rick Pitino in the Louisville infractions case involving Brian Bowen's recruitment when Pitino was coach of the Cardinals. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, which obtained UL's response to the NCAA's amended notice of allegations, the source of the new allegations are due to Merl Code's "Black Market" book, which paints the former Louisville coach as complicit in a bribery scheme that involved Bowen -- a Class of 2017 five-star recruit -- and Adidas.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances decrease
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After dealing with days of rain, we are finally drying things out for a little while. It has been extremely messy over the past week. Those heavy showers & storms kept water over roads with some destroying homes. What we need is an extended dry period. We won’t be completely dry but we will be a whole lot drier than we have been. Everything looks scattered through Thursday. That means many of you will have some dry times coming your way.
Northern Kentucky father, sons split $500,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off prize
William Hicks and his sons William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks received a check for $118,333.33 each after one of them won a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off's top prize.
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
UK College of Medicine at NKU welcomes its fourth class of medical students with white coat ceremony
Jade Nicely has a passion for scientific discovery and loves working with people. The natural convergence of these two interests was training to become a physician. It’s a career that will allow her to work with patients every day and help improve their health. She begins the journey as...
