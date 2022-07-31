‘They looked like angels’: Woman recounts being rescued from home

www.wtvq.com
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Eastern Kentuckians always stick together. We always have. It’s like one family in this area,” said Earl Moore, a Knott County native. Moore got a phone call from his mother around 3 a.m. Thursday when flooding began hitting Eastern Kentucky. “She was...
Whitesburg tattoo shop owner returns to collect salvageable items after flash flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. — For 11 years, The Parlor Room Tattoo Shop and Art Gallery has been John Haywood’s sanctuary. A place to let his passions come to life. “It’s good to know, it’s good to know cause I built this one myself back when my first daughter was born. It’s got her name on it and did this little painting thing on the back,” owner John Haywood said.
‘He saved my life’: Knott Co. native reflects on devastating flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - “He saved my life,” said Margaret Sester about her brother, Ted Slone. Sester said when she saw the waters begin to rise around her home, she woke her brother up. ”She didn’t want to get out. She was scared,” said Slone. “I pulled her...
WTVQ
Pet supplies collected for shelter serving four of the hardest hit counties in the flood area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the death toll in eastern Kentucky was climbing, it wasn’t just people losing their lives but animals. One shelter in eastern Kentucky, serving four of the hardest hit counties, working hard to clean up and stock up so it can bring in the strays it expects to finds throughout the coming weeks and months.
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One country music star and Eastern Kentucky native was believed to have been spotted helping out local families at a local store. Several people spotted a man believed to be Chris Stapleton at the Walmart in Prestonsburg buying supplies to aid the many victims of the recent Eastern Kentucky floods.
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
One Knott County flood victim identified
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One flood victim in Knott County was identified. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 50-year-old Eva Nicole “Nikki” Slone was killed during Thursday morning’s flood. Her daughter, Misty Franklin, said Slone went out in the floodwater to check on an elderly friend. Slone...
Flood leaves local police, fire agencies needing help
While people’s homes are destroyed and looters pilfer through the contents of their lives that lie stacked in driveways, Letcher County’s city police officers and sheriff’s deputies have been patrolling in borrowed cars, assisted by officers from cities more than 100 miles away. Patrol cars were submerged...
Search for the missing continues along Troublesome Creek
At least 37 deaths from the Kentucky flooding have been confirmed so far. Seven deaths have been confirmed in Breathitt County.
Three Arrested For Looting Following Flash Flooding
Three people were arrested on Thursday night in Perry County for looting following the historic flooding that hit our region last week. The individuals were discovered in the Lost Creek area and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office Officials, there is no official...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - By now you have probably seen the photo of an elderly woman sitting in her home as it filled with flood water. The woman is Mae Amburgey. She is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and grandson as the waters rose.
Heartbreak for families of Kentucky flood victims
In the community that straddles the Knott/Perry County border, the death toll keeps climbing and family members are doing whatever they can to remember the flood victims.
Breathitt Co. couple loses home to flooding for second time
Families across Eastern Kentucky woke up Thursday morning, if they even went to sleep, to panic and scrambling.
WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
Woman killed in Kentucky officer-involved shooting
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that involved a Barbourville Police Officer and left one person dead.
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
Breathitt County Sheriff issues curfew after looting amidst flood cleanup
BREATHITT CO. Ky. (WTVQ) – The Breahitt County Sheriff’s Office has issued a curfew that started at 10 p.m. Sunday night. The curfew is for 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice. Only exceptions are for work, medical emergencies and 1st responders. Sheriff John Hollan wrote in...
TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County 22-year-old
SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Sullivan County 22-year-old Tuesday. Keesha Tipton was last seen leaving her home in Blountville on foot. She was reportedly wearing jean shorts, white shoes and glasses. At this time, officials do not...
Flood rescue efforts still underway in Eastern Kentucky, six children added to death toll
It’s all hands-on deck at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport outside of Hazard. The United States Army is scouring the area from the air, looking for survivors from this week’s deadly floods. The challenge is they are at times being sent to locations to search for people who are missing, but it’s hard to pinpoint an address when the homes are no longer there.
