ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letcher County, KY

‘They looked like angels’: Woman recounts being rescued from home

By Maddie McQueen
WTVQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtvq.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Whitesburg tattoo shop owner returns to collect salvageable items after flash flood

WHITESBURG, Ky. — For 11 years, The Parlor Room Tattoo Shop and Art Gallery has been John Haywood’s sanctuary. A place to let his passions come to life. “It’s good to know, it’s good to know cause I built this one myself back when my first daughter was born. It’s got her name on it and did this little painting thing on the back,” owner John Haywood said.
WHITESBURG, KY
buzznicked.com

One Man Thought His Wife Died, So He Accidentally Buried Her Alive

If you can imagine your worst fears, what would they be? Would it be drowning in the middle of the ocean with no one around to hear your screams? Would it be being chased up the stairs by Jason or Freddy Krueger just after you turn the basement light off? Would it be being covered with snakes, spiders, and scorpions while you are paralyzed with fear? How about being buried alive? In my opinion, being buried alive would be absolutely horrific but this story takes that dark fear to a whole new level of terror. This story begins with a woman named Olivia Smith Hatcher who lived in Pikeville, Kentucky during the late 1800’s. Medical practice has come a long way since then but over the course of history some terrible and grave mistakes were made. One such mistake that unfortunately would claim the life of Hatcher, and go down as one of the most horrific stories I’ve heard of. Olivia Smith Hatcher was mistakenly buried alive but how exactly does this happen?
PIKEVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
River, KY
City
Jeremiah, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
Letcher County, KY
Crime & Safety
wymt.com

Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One Knott County flood victim identified

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One flood victim in Knott County was identified. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 50-year-old Eva Nicole “Nikki” Slone was killed during Thursday morning’s flood. Her daughter, Misty Franklin, said Slone went out in the floodwater to check on an elderly friend. Slone...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
themountaineagle.com

Flood leaves local police, fire agencies needing help

While people’s homes are destroyed and looters pilfer through the contents of their lives that lie stacked in driveways, Letcher County’s city police officers and sheriff’s deputies have been patrolling in borrowed cars, assisted by officers from cities more than 100 miles away. Patrol cars were submerged...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Three Arrested For Looting Following Flash Flooding

Three people were arrested on Thursday night in Perry County for looting following the historic flooding that hit our region last week. The individuals were discovered in the Lost Creek area and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office Officials, there is no official...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Accident
WJHL

WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
ABINGDON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County 22-year-old

SULLIVAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a Sullivan County 22-year-old Tuesday. Keesha Tipton was last seen leaving her home in Blountville on foot. She was reportedly wearing jean shorts, white shoes and glasses. At this time, officials do not...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WUKY

Flood rescue efforts still underway in Eastern Kentucky, six children added to death toll

It’s all hands-on deck at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport outside of Hazard. The United States Army is scouring the area from the air, looking for survivors from this week’s deadly floods. The challenge is they are at times being sent to locations to search for people who are missing, but it’s hard to pinpoint an address when the homes are no longer there.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy