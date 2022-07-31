‘They looked like angels’: Woman recounts being rescued from home

If you can imagine your worst fears, what would they be? Would it be drowning in the middle of the ocean with no one around to hear your screams? Would it be being chased up the stairs by Jason or Freddy Krueger just after you turn the basement light off? Would it be being covered with snakes, spiders, and scorpions while you are paralyzed with fear? How about being buried alive? In my opinion, being buried alive would be absolutely horrific but this story takes that dark fear to a whole new level of terror. This story begins with a woman named Olivia Smith Hatcher who lived in Pikeville, Kentucky during the late 1800’s. Medical practice has come a long way since then but over the course of history some terrible and grave mistakes were made. One such mistake that unfortunately would claim the life of Hatcher, and go down as one of the most horrific stories I’ve heard of. Olivia Smith Hatcher was mistakenly buried alive but how exactly does this happen?

