Legislators adopt final bill reforming Holyoke Soldiers’ Home governance: Extends deadline for implementation

Amanda’s Law passes in House and Senate, awaiting Governor Baker’s signature
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator John Velis’s office told Western Mass News Monday that the “Amanda’s Law” bill was approved and is heading to Governor Baker’s desk for his signature. The bill, named for Chicopee murder victim Amanda Plasse, bans first responders from taking and...
Car wash at Gary Rome Hyundai approved by Holyoke City Council
HOLYOKE — After a long debate and two votes, the City Council on Tuesday approved a special permit for Gary Rome Hyundai to build a $4 million, 9,500-square-foot car wash next to its Whiting Farms Road dealership. Owner Gary Rome expects a fall groundbreaking and a spring grand opening.
Hospital-based violence intervention program created in Springfield
As a vital public health response to violence in local communities, Baystate Medical Center and Roca Springfield will launch the first hospital-based violence intervention program in the region called Better Tomorrow.
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes
Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
Select Board chair says increased patrols have helped ease North Pond Conservation Area issues
SOUTHWICK- Town officials said that police patrols of the North Pond Conservation Area and the parts of Congamond Lake closest to it have increased as the town deals with persistent litter and illegal activities on land that is supposed to be preserved. Select Board Chair Russell Fox said that the...
Amherst College files amicus brief with Supreme Court in support of “race-conscious” admissions process
As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in the fall on two cases related to a process commonly referred to as affirmative action, Amherst College joins dozens of civil rights groups, university professors, elected officials and teachers unions in advocating for the court to uphold the long-held precedent.
Stimulus checks scrapped for middle-income residents in the Bay State
Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter. The West Springfield man is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly crash in 2019, where prosecutors said he drove his truck into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more. GoFundMe set up...
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine
STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
Getting Answers: increase in electric rates
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached out to Western Mass News looking for answers. We took their questions to experts to find out why and what we can expect moving forward. Electric rates are set twice a year...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Tenants of collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester are struggling to find permanent housing
Ivory Filmore lived in her apartment at 267 Mill Street for 15 and a half years before the roof collapsed into the second and third floors on July 15, condemning the building and leaving its 110 residents searching for other places to live. Since then, Filmore, 39, has been staying...
Springfield Gardens tenants continue to struggle with poor living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tenants of Springfield Gardens’ buildings are still experiencing issues with their living conditions. Western Mass News has focused on tenants issues at Springfield Gardens apartment buildings in recent weeks. Our newsroom has continued to receive complaints, both from new tenants and ones we’ve already spoken with who are still looking for answers.
Towns allege $7.5 million in losses due to ‘fraudulent’ actions by prior Hampden Regional Retirement Board leaders
Town leaders in Longmeadow, Hampden and Monson are going after $7.5 million in alleged investment losses, citing “improper, illegal or fraudulent actions” by leaders of the Hampden County Regional Retirement Board who were mostly swept out the door after a withering state-commissioned audit released last year. A letter...
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
COVID-19 concerns continue for local communities due to new variant
COVID concerns continue for many communities with people waiting to receive another booster shot in an effort to combat the mutating Omicron Variant.
Florence residents upset over possible marijuana dispensary location
A debate is underway about whether or not a marijuana dispensary should go in Florence. Pizza Factory will be closing by the end of this year but in it's place could go a marijuana shop and some are not happy about it.
How does ‘rebound’ COVID-19 happen?
A small minority of people are experiencing a rebound of COVID symptoms or testing positive again after completing treatment. It's a rare occurrence, but with President Biden recently falling ill with rebound COVID-19, many are wondering how likely it is for symptoms to return after treatment.
Bill named in honor of Chicopee murder victim Amanda Plasse awaits Governor Baker’s signature
The proposed law would prohibit first responders from taking or transmitting images of crime victims outside their official duties without consent.
