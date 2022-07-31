ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh's workforce status as events rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic

WRAL
 3 days ago
www.wral.com

WRAL News

Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds

RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
#Conventions#Pandemic#Galaxycon Sunday
wraltechwire.com

What recession? Jobs recruiter sees no ‘slowdown whatsoever’

RALEIGH – Looking for a consensus about the state of the economy and job market in the Triangle? You won’t find one as economists and jobs recruiters are hardly of one mind about what’s happening in the labor market even as more companies make layoffs or freeze hiring.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

What should Wake County do with $35M in opioid funding?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Earlier this year, Attorney General Josh Stein announced North Carolina would receive $750 million after winning a settlement against pharmaceutical companies Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson. Stein’s office said 85 percent of these funds will go directly to North Carolina’s local communities to...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh mother with dyslexic sons reacts to state's new reading program

RALEIGH, N.C. — Trang Huynh-Watts isn't a teacher. Over the past few years, however, she's had to become one. Her two boys are dyslexic, which is a learning disorder affecting the area of the brain that processes language. It's something Huynh-Watts says she discovered in her eldest son, Alex, much too late.
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Kenly police cruisers idle this week after mass resignations

As of Aug 2, Kenly does not have a police chief or any full-time police officers. Police Chief Josh Gibson, four full-time police officers, and two town clerks handed in their resignation letters July 20. In Gibson’s resignation letter, he says, “Especially in the last three years, we have made substantial progress that we hoped to continue. However, due to the hostile work environment now present in the Town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible.”
wraltechwire.com

VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M

CHATHAM COUNTY – Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast took another step in ramping up the planned $4 billion electric vehicle assembly and battery plant in Chatham County this week, buying 1,765 acres of land for approximately $44 million. The purchase of the land, which sits along Moncure Flatwood Road in...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Protecting a homeland: New houses threaten ancient ones

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Finding Native American village sites within the U.S. is very rare, but one recently discovered in Johnston County could be in danger. Artifacts and burial mounds in Clayton, N.C. point to the ancient existence of the Tuscarora tribe. The former native village site is part...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Dozens of Phish fans facing charges after ALE operation at Raleigh concert

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after an operation by Alcohol Law Enforcement at a Raleigh concert. The Department of Public Safety said on July 29 special agents with ALE along with Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh Police Department, NC Department of Corrections and NC Department of Revenue participated in an enforcement operation. DPS said they conducted the operating at Walnut Creek Amphitheater.
RALEIGH, NC

