Hillsboro, OR

‘Suspicious’: Audi on fire spread to brush in Hillsboro

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire spread from a silver Audi to nearby brush in Hillsboro Sunday morning in what investigators said is a suspicious blaze.

Deputies were sent to the 4200 block of SW Minter Bridge Road around 10 a.m. after a person called to report seeing someone walking away from the fire scene with a gas can in hand, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire spread from the engine of the Audi to the brush. TVFR crews arrived and were able to put out both blazes relatively quickly.

It’s not clear yet whether this fire was intentional but the investigation continues, officials said.

