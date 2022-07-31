Denver, CO – Grab your lunch, call a friend, and join the 33rd Annual Salute to Seniors virtually on August 12 and 13, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on your favorite device in the comfort of your living room. We know many of you would like to join us in person, but more older adults are able to join us on zoom from around Colorado as well as the United States. In previous years, we have had international participation in the Salute, so we want to continue to give them an opportunity to participate as well.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO