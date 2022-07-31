Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them

www.theadvocate.com
Ants In Your House? Louisiana People Report Massive Problem
About a month ago I noticed a trail of ants coming into my shower. Though it's not something I haven't seen before, it has been a while, and this looked like an abnormal amount of these ants. And they aren't the dreaded stinging fire ants that usually take over the...
Louisiana OMV Reminds Residents to get REAL ID Ready
The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect August 1st That You Need to Know
In January we saw a string of new Louisiana laws go into effect, from medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we had a few laws to cover. January Isn't The Only Time We See New Laws Go Into Effect in Louisiana. Monday,...
Report: 60% of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Sixth percent of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten but the 2022 legislative session allows the state to dedicate funds towards early child care and education. Here are some facts from the Policy Institute of Louisiana about preparing children for kindergarten:. Why is early...
After nosedive from COVID, Baton Rouge schools recover some on key state test
School districts in the capital region continue to dominate the state rankings on LEAP standardized tests, but they still haven’t bounced back from the initial drop they took early in the COVID pandemic, according to results released Wednesday. Zachary reclaimed the top spot in the state. The district had...
Adoptees can finally access their original birth certificates in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a key to her past. House...
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon worried about possible ‘redline’ for Louisiana
Catastrophic hurricanes the past two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Monday. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton Rouge he is...
Concealed carry law for veterans takes effect in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly 300,000 people can now carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana. A measure authored by Monroe senator Jay Morris allows honorably discharged veterans and active-duty military members to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training. “Our veterans are the reasons we are able to enjoy...
Airbnb apologizes, removes Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ from listings after being taken to task in viral video
Airbnb removed a Mississippi property described as a “slave cabin” from its listing Monday after a New Orleans lawyer went on social media to criticize and question why any place used to house slaves could be used as a bed and breakfast. Wynton Yates, a Black lawyer from...
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in the Baton Rouge area,...
Here are the new laws taking effect in Louisiana starting Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Louisiana can't use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes under a law taking effect Monday. It's one of numerous laws with an effective date of Aug. 1 approved during the 2022 regular legislative session. Other new laws...
Louisiana health officials issue list of conditions that would be exempt from state abortion ban
After weeks of uncertainty, the Louisiana Department of Health issued a list of conditions that would render a pregnancy “medically futile” Monday, clearing the way for doctors to perform abortions under one of the few exemptions in the state’s near-absolute ban on the procedure. Louisiana’s abortion trigger...
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets
Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
Mississippi man pulls in 104-pound monster catfish on weekend fishing trip
A Mississippi man pulled out the catch of a lifetime when he caught a 104-pound catfish this weekend. Pictures of the catfish were posted on social media showing Brookhaven fisherman Christopher Halley carrying the behemoth in his arms. …. …. The website Dark Horse Press reports that Halley made the...
Our Views: Baby steps won’t get Louisiana’s needy children into life's fast lanes
With a state budget flush with new revenues signed into law, advocates for improved child care — a bipartisan coalition of conservatives and liberals — are having a deserved victory lap. The haul is in fact quite impressive. Another $44 million for early care and education in the...
Insurance Commissioner says Louisiana homeowners market in "crisis"
In much of south Louisiana, insurers are in retreat after feeling pinched by hundreds of thousands of claims worth billions of dollars, the newspapers report.
Two new Louisiana laws, what do they mean?
Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, protecting people's constitutional rights, according to Peter Robins-Brown, Executive Director of Louisiana Progress.
Surgical Specialists of Louisiana
Established in 2000 as a highly experienced Bariatric Surgery practice, the Surgical Specialists of Louisiana’s Total Weight Loss Solution team has since expanded their expertise to offer cutting-edge, incisionless procedures and non-surgical weight loss and wellness programs. Founded by Dr. Tom Lavin, the practice has seven of the country’s most advanced laparoscopic surgeons who have helped over 14,000 people regain their health and improve their quality of life.
