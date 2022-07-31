ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, ME

Related
92 Moose

2022 Augusta Family Fun Night Was Full Of Love & Community

Last night at Mill Park we celebrated community and connection. That is exactly what the Augusta Police Department wanted when they put this event together. Which event am I referring to? The 2nd Annual Augusta Family Fun Night!. The best part about the event was that it was completely free!...
wabi.tv

Taste of Waterville prepares for annual event

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is getting ready for their 29th annual event: Taste of Waterville. The event will be held at the RiverWalk at Head of Falls starting Wednesday from noon to 11 p.m. It will showcase a wide variety of foods from bite booths to food trucks. There...
WATERVILLE, ME
Maine State
Benton, ME
Maine Society
wiscassetnewspaper.com

75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events

ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
ROCKLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend

Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

'City of Us' mural in Lewiston promotes diversity and inclusion

LEWISTON, Maine — If you're driving down Bartlett Street in Lewiston, you might notice that a once-drab slab of concrete has new life. The mural, titled "City of Us," features more than a dozen flags from other countries and is designed to promote inclusion in one of Maine's most diverse cities. The project was made possible by a 2018 planning grant and finally came to life in mid-July.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
B98.5

Everything You Need To Know About Taste Of Waterville 2022

One of the most loved cultural events in Central Maine is Waterville's annual "Taste of Waterville". The day-long event gives locals and visitors a chance to sample some great food, drink some great local beers, and hear some amazing local bands. Over the years, the event has morphed, slightly. In...
WATERVILLE, ME
Q106.5

Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate

Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
AUGUSTA, ME
mainebiz.biz

YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good

The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches across the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
foxbangor.com

Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event

UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
BELFAST, ME
newscentermaine.com

12-year-old opens farm stand with hopes of taking over family farm

AUBURN, Maine — He might not be able to drive a car for another four years, but 12-year-old Brayden Nadeau always knew he wanted to be behind the wheel of a tractor. He started his first farm stand two years ago. "I've been farming my whole life. As long...
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Kennebec Valley Humane Society breaks ground on new shelter

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Valley Humane Society broke ground on Tuesday at the site of their future shelter. The organization has been in Augusta since 1927 and is building a permanent home on a 77-acre property on Leighton Road. Long time donors and supporters of the organization, Charlie...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Local news from Maine

