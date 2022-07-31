www.newscentermaine.com
2022 Augusta Family Fun Night Was Full Of Love & Community
Last night at Mill Park we celebrated community and connection. That is exactly what the Augusta Police Department wanted when they put this event together. Which event am I referring to? The 2nd Annual Augusta Family Fun Night!. The best part about the event was that it was completely free!...
Back-to-school supplies drive in Old Town helps families prep for school year
OLD TOWN, Maine — As prices are going up, back-to-school shopping could be more difficult than ever this year. For families in need, The Courageous Steps Project is hosting its 9th annual back-to-school drive. Organizers gathered in front of the Governor’s Restaurant in Old Town Wednesday, collecting donations for...
Courageous Steps Project hosts school supplies drive in Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine — As children prepare to head back to the classroom this fall, they’ll be on the hunt for school supplies. One group has scheduled a supply drive on Wednesday to make that hunt easier. The Courageous Steps Project, a local nonprofit organization that supports children...
wabi.tv
Taste of Waterville prepares for annual event
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is getting ready for their 29th annual event: Taste of Waterville. The event will be held at the RiverWalk at Head of Falls starting Wednesday from noon to 11 p.m. It will showcase a wide variety of foods from bite booths to food trucks. There...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
Maine wild blueberry farms prepare for annual celebration of the crop
MAINE, Maine — Wild blueberries are one of the most beloved crops in Maine and New England. "They are just chock-full of antioxidants, that's sort of the word that everybody hears, but in particular they are full on anthocyanins. That's what makes the berry that deep blue color," Ashley Field, owner of "Fields Fields" Blueberries in Dresden, explained.
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend
Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
'City of Us' mural in Lewiston promotes diversity and inclusion
LEWISTON, Maine — If you're driving down Bartlett Street in Lewiston, you might notice that a once-drab slab of concrete has new life. The mural, titled "City of Us," features more than a dozen flags from other countries and is designed to promote inclusion in one of Maine's most diverse cities. The project was made possible by a 2018 planning grant and finally came to life in mid-July.
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
Everything You Need To Know About Taste Of Waterville 2022
One of the most loved cultural events in Central Maine is Waterville's annual "Taste of Waterville". The day-long event gives locals and visitors a chance to sample some great food, drink some great local beers, and hear some amazing local bands. Over the years, the event has morphed, slightly. In...
Box of Maine opens new shop in Brewer, gives back to local community
BREWER, Maine — From the blueberry to the lobster, Maine has many iconic staples. Over the last five years, the small business Box of Maine has capitalized on what the state is known best for, by selling themed gift boxes full of blueberry jam, maple syrup, Maine-scented candles, and more.
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
mainebiz.biz
YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good
The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches across the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
foxbangor.com
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
newscentermaine.com
12-year-old opens farm stand with hopes of taking over family farm
AUBURN, Maine — He might not be able to drive a car for another four years, but 12-year-old Brayden Nadeau always knew he wanted to be behind the wheel of a tractor. He started his first farm stand two years ago. "I've been farming my whole life. As long...
Ronald McDonald House in Bangor raising money for room renovations
BANGOR, Maine — The Ronald McDonald House is working to raise money to support renovation costs at it's location on State Street in Bangor. The nonprofit held a yard sale Saturday to help meet the fundraising goal. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A number...
wabi.tv
Kennebec Valley Humane Society breaks ground on new shelter
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Valley Humane Society broke ground on Tuesday at the site of their future shelter. The organization has been in Augusta since 1927 and is building a permanent home on a 77-acre property on Leighton Road. Long time donors and supporters of the organization, Charlie...
'Lobster Lady,' 102, to be part of 2022 Lobster Festival Parade
ROCKLAND, Maine — The story of a 101-year-old Mainer still working hard in the lobster industry went viral in 2021. Now, at 102, she's set to be part of the Maine Lobster Festival Big Parade in Rockland this year. A news release from the Maine Lobster Festival stated Virginia...
