East-West rail to receive $275 million in funding, as lawmakers send transportation bond bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk on final day of formal lawmaking

Tax relief in Massachusetts: Lieutenant governor hopefuls want Beacon Hill to address botched bill but keep obscure tax cap in place
The three Democrats running for lieutenant governor — two of whom are already elected officials on Beacon Hill — decried the Massachusetts Legislature’s botched handling of tax relief during a GBH News primary debate Tuesday without taking culpability in the matter that nixed the immediate possibility of financial aid, including $250 stimulus checks.
Massachusetts tax relief: Baker sidesteps accusations from House Speaker over lack of communication
Gov. Charlie Baker waved aside accusations Wednesday lobbed by House Speaker Ron Mariano that his administration remained mum on an obscure state statute that upended $1 billion in tax relief to Bay Staters earlier this week on Beacon Hill. Baker, a Republican, insinuated that lawmakers should not have been caught...
MBTA reportedly considering 30-day Orange Line shutdown for maintenance
Gov. Charlie Baker will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon with top state transit officials to discuss infrastructure upgrades at the MBTA, a day after reports suggested the agency could halt Orange Line service for a month for maintenance. The state was strongly considering a month-long shut down of the...
Sports betting may soon be legal at Massachusetts casinos — wagers may also extend to local bars, restaurants and clubs
Legal sports betting is likely to become a reality for Massachusetts casinos and mobile gaming applications, with Beacon Hill’s highly anticipated compromise bill now awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker’s signature. But as the Massachusetts Gaming Commission parses through licensing logistics for major operators, it is also tasked with exploring...
Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community
Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms
The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
$250 stimulus checks for Massachusetts taxpayers scrapped by Beacon Hill lawmakers as resurfaced tax cap muddles affordability
Despite crushing inflation and the threat of a looming recession, Massachusetts lawmakers early Monday morning temporarily shelved delivering tax relief to Bay Staters — after promising just weeks ago to send stimulus checks to middle-income residents. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of...
Massachusetts lawmakers OK $11 billion infrastructure bill, adopt Soldier's Home changes as session nears end
BOSTON — With the final hours ticking down on the legislative session, Massachusetts lawmakers on Sunday sent a bill to Gov. Charlie Baker authorizing $11 billion in spending for transportation infrastructure and agreed to the governor's amendment to a bill implementing reforms at the state's soldiers' homes. The transportation...
No Tax Rebate Checks for Struggling Massachusetts Taxpayers
The Massachusetts Legislative session ended on Monday morning without lawmakers voting on tax relief for beleaguered taxpayers who would argue they could use a break about now. Legislators pulled an all-nighter Sunday into Monday before gaveling the session to a close. Lawmakers are back in the district campaigning for re-election,...
Chiefs of Police Association says ‘we’re glad’ lawmakers approved license to carry law changes in light of Supreme Court decision
The head of the state’s chiefs of police association said a proposal to bring Massachusetts’ license to carry laws into compliance with a recent Supreme Court ruling “makes sense” and still allows chiefs to reasonably regulate licenses in their communities. Changes to the state’s license to...
Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?
A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
Massachusetts Democratic AG disclose one major goal to be judged ‘harshly’ over in four years during primary debate
Democratic attorney general hopefuls sparred over a string of familiar barbs as they tackled thorny issues tied to racial disparities, botched tax relief on Beacon Hill and rent control in individual Massachusetts communities during a fast-paced primary debate Monday evening. Quentin Palfrey, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, repeatedly assailed...
$250 stimulus checks ditched for tax rebate in Massachusetts
Lawmakers in Massachusetts have ditched plans for a $250 stimulus check to residents in favor of tax rebates as a way to relieve citizens of rising costs due to inflation.
New Hampshire looks to rein in rising energy costs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire officials are recommending that the state adopt policies that focus on lowering energy costs for consumers as the state pursues long-term environmental goals. A new 10-year energy strategy plan released by the New Hampshire Department of Energy calls for prioritizing the high cost...
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
Boston City Hall flies Christian flag Wednesday, but Satanic Temple’s flag request still not approved
A Christian flag was raised at Boston City Hall Plaza on Wednesday after a U.S. Supreme Court case ruled Boston violated free speech rights when it refused to fly the group’s flag. Another flag request, however, is still waiting for approval. In May, the Satanic Temple applied to have...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Man wins $1 million after Salem store clerk hands him wrong ticket
A New Hampshire man never intended to buy the lottery ticket that ultimately won him a $1 million prize. Marcus Miller, of Hudson, had hoped to buy a $10 lottery ticket at Tropicana Market in Salem, Massachusetts. When the store clerk mistakenly instead handed him a $5 ticket, he decided to keep it, he told state lottery officials.
Orange Line shutdown: MBTA confirms plan to shut down entire Orange Line for a month, closing off access to 20 stations
The MBTA will shut down the entire Orange Line for a month starting in mid-August to give maintenance crews unfettered access to train tracks in one of the most drastic moves the agency has taken in response to an aging system that has drawn the ire of the public and federal government.
Massachusetts was ranked the healthiest state in the country for the second year in a row, study finds
Massachusetts has been ranked the healthiest state in the country, according to a study from Boston University’s School of Public Health and the health and wellness company Sharecare. This is the second year in a row that the state has earned this ranking. Behind Massachusetts is Hawaii followed by New Jersey, Maryland and New York. The nation’s lowest-ranked states were Mississippi, Arkansas and New Mexico.
Two North Shore communities restrict outdoor water use amid critical drought conditions
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two communities on the North Shore are enacting water restrictions as drought conditions reach a critical level. In late July, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 3 drought in northeastern and central Massachusetts. City leaders in Gloucester said these conditions, coupled...
