Puerto Rican Day Parade fills downtownAllentown with plenty of cultural pride

Also Known As
2d ago
The problem is that you're an American in an American city, while reaping Americas' benefits. We don't owe you anything.
5
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest Free Music Festival in the U.S. is Within Driving Distance of NoVA
The annual 10-day event offers more than 500 performances and attracts a million music fans. Coachella. Bonnaroo. Musikfest. One of these things is not like the others. While the first two garner the name recognition, Musikfest is bigger — and in many ways, better. Launched in 1984 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the inaugural festival attracted 182,000 people. This year, from August 4 to 14, 2022, Musikfest will welcome a million loyal ‘festers and newbies alike for 10 days and nights of music, food, brews, and fun.
Musikfest 2022: Lineup, dates, hours, parking, maps and more | Everything to know about Bethlehem’s big festival
Musikfest is back for its 39th year. The annual 10-and-a-half-day extravaganza bills itself as the country’s largest free music festival and can draw more than 1 million people to our little town of Bethlehem (population: 76,000). There are hundreds of scheduled performances, almost all of them free. The only...
WFMZ-TV Online
What to know about Easton's two National Night Out events
EASTON, Pa. - There are nearly 200 National Night Out events scheduled in New Jersey, and a couple hundred more in Pennsylvania. The goal is to connect law enforcement and the community. There's double the National Night Out events and double the fun in Easton. "One at the Multon Street...
Bethlehem’s Banana Factory can be razed, city council says in overruling historic commission
ArtsQuest has the go-ahead from Bethlehem officials to demolish its entire Banana Factory Arts Center on Southside to make way for a new facility. The city council on Tuesday night, following public debate on both sides of whether to preserve part of the complex, voted to permit the demolition. The 5-2 decision overruled last month’s vote by the Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission that recommended keeping two of the buildings. The commission and council had previously approved demolishing four of the six structures that house the visual and performing arts center at 25 W. Third St.
bradburysullivancenter.org
Werk It Wednesday: Lehigh Valley Pride
[Image description: A rectangular image with a black background and rainbow hearts. Atop are logos for The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, City Center Allentown and Tito’s Vodka. The tagline “Be Loud! Be Proud!” is in the center of graphic with a rainbow gradient text fill. Beneath that is bold text that says Wednesday's Don't Have to be A Drag! in yellow lettering. IN white text below, it reads Featuring music by DJ Brad Scott and drag performances by Carol Ann Carol Ann and Sharron Ann Husbands of Clan Ann at Sports & Social. Below a rainbow line is text in white lettering that reads 645 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18101. Limited reservations are available. Walk-ins accepted. Below this text is the logos for DJ Brad Scott and Sports & Social Allentown. On the bottom left is a photo of two drag queens in similar updo hair, blue dresses, and red necklaces.]
njmom.com
35 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend
It’s the first weekend in August, and summer is still going strong, with plenty of family-friendly events this weekend. Watch balloon launches and antique tractor pulls at the Warren County Farmer’s Fair and Hot Air Balloon Festival in Phillipsburg, check out a juggling show and a magic show at the New Jersey State Festival in Augusta, and celebrate the 233rd National Lighthouse Day in North Wildwood. And if you are looking for more summer fun, there’s still time to fill your summer bucket list. (feature photo taken at istock/andykazie)
Games bring Lower Saucon cops, community closer on National Night Out (PHOTOS)
Tuesday night was for neighbors and police officers to have fun and get to know one another. The Lower Saucon Township Police Department invited its community to enjoy National Night Out on the town hall’s baseball field at, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike in Bethlehem. This national annual event is...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Here's What to Expect at Sports & Social Allentown
There’s something very different about the latest sports bar and restaurant to hit the Lehigh Valley. Sports and Social Allentown is sprawling and a little classy; it still bears some design elements of its previous incarnation as The Hamilton Kitchen. The technology running the entertainment is state-of-the-art, the hospitality is friendly and the scratch-made fare on the menu caters to all different kinds of clientele. There are ample gaming opportunities, and you can watch the game or listen to live entertainment from anywhere in the restaurant, whether it’s one of the three bar areas or the outdoor dog-friendly patio complete with a fire pit. In short, your every sport-watching dream can come true at Sports and Social.
Bucks County mom helps organize Just Between Friends consignment sale
A new pop-up consignment sale is coming to Bucks County this week. The sale is a four-day event which features items primarily for families and young children donated from the area.
Owner of hibachi restaurants dead at 44
A co-owner of several of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular sushi and hibachi restaurants has passed away, according to the Luzern
wlvr.org
The Mill at Easton provides welcome affordable housing
John Robinson owned and operated Black Diamond Enterprises in Easton for many years, and while the site eventually fell into disrepair, his vision for what the property could turn into did anything but. “He wanted to benefit his community,” said Robinson’s son Joshua. “He was a family guy. He was...
From Lemonade Stand To Dillonades Franchise, A Philly Black-Owned Success Story
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Black mother-and-son team is behind a drink sensation in Philadelphia. It’s the freshly squeezed, fruit-infused Dillionade’s and the company is Black-owned. The small lemonade company started in the heart of North Philadelphia with just the owner, Tiffany Green. “I actually started with cups with lids, and then we went into a bottle,” Green said. But today, Dillonades can be found in major grocery stores like ShopRite. Dillionade’s currently produces more than 14,000 bottles of lemonade a month but at the heart of it all is Green’s son Dillion, the real face of it all. “I got the face,” Dillon said. Tiffany’s...
sauconsource.com
Fountain Hill School Zone Signs to Be Removed, ‘Wetdown’ Planned
Although the intersection in which they are located is only a couple blocks from Fountain Hill Elementary School, school zone signs along Broadway in Fountain Hill borough have to be removed because they are no longer necessary, according to Pennsylvania state law. Borough manager Eric Gratz explained at a July...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown names new director for the Allentown Health Bureau
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown has announced that David Synnamon has been named the new director for the Allentown Health Bureau starting August 8. According to a city press release, Synnamon served as the injury prevention manager for the city’s health bureau since 2014. He also served...
New affordable housing complex The Mill at Easton celebrates opening of 55 units (PHOTOS)
One of South Side Easton’s most significant and longest-gestating projects officially opened on Monday. The Mill at Easton, a new affordable housing community, opened its doors on Monday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the development partners, local officials and representatives from organizations that provided funding for the project. The $18 million project broke ground in September 2020.
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This Season
Lancaster, PA is one of a kind. The county is home to everything from endless farmland beauty to bustling city life, and outdoor adventures for the sporty ones. There's a little bit of everything. Today, I'm highlighting three of my favorite parts of the county, all with their unique charm and character.
wdiy.org
Serving Up Local Italian Cuisine with The Vineyard's Luke and Rachael Prosseda | The Inside Dish
On this edition of The Inside Dish, Heidi Stahl welcomes sibling team Luke and Rachel Prosseda from The Vineyard Restaurant in Bethlehem. Luke, the chef, and Rachel, who runs the front of the house, describe the process of bringing their Italian food to Valley diners, with dishes crafted from local and sustainably sourced ingredients.
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
Area hospital closing this fall
An announcement from Commonwealth Health today that First Hospital in Kingston will be closing its doors and affiliated outpatient treatment offerings as of October 30. It was described as a "difficult decision by officials" who say difficulty in maintaining adequate staffing levels, is one factor in the decision. Another was putting a hold on new admissions after an incident back in June. They also stated that First Hospital will remain open to transition the facility and services should a new operator be identified before the closure date. First Hospital has been open since 1983.
Newtown Native Recognized by Ne-Yo, Kelly Clarkson for Latest Song About Her Late Father
Capri Wagner sitting on the campus of Bucks County Community College. A Newtown native is being recognized by some big names in the music industry for her latest song, which touches on the recent passing of her father. JD Mullane wrote about the Bucks County songwriter in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Easton, PA
