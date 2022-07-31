Puerto Rican Day Parade fills downtownAllentown with plenty of cultural pride

There’s something very different about the latest sports bar and restaurant to hit the Lehigh Valley. Sports and Social Allentown is sprawling and a little classy; it still bears some design elements of its previous incarnation as The Hamilton Kitchen. The technology running the entertainment is state-of-the-art, the hospitality is friendly and the scratch-made fare on the menu caters to all different kinds of clientele. There are ample gaming opportunities, and you can watch the game or listen to live entertainment from anywhere in the restaurant, whether it’s one of the three bar areas or the outdoor dog-friendly patio complete with a fire pit. In short, your every sport-watching dream can come true at Sports and Social.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO