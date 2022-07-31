ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The heat is on; here are the details

By Matthew Hidalgo
 3 days ago
Another warm day and this heat will continue into tomorrow. Tomorrow will be the hottest day in this stretch with temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits across the area. Much of the area will be in a heat advisory starting tomorrow until tomorrow night. Make sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors.

Heat isn't the only concern for tomorrow. Fire danger will be elevated due to the hot temperatures, gusty winds up to 35 mph, and humidity as low as 8 percent. Try not to create any sparks.

Tomorrow night a cold front will swing through cooling the area down slightly and bringing chances of some precipitation.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 66°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 101°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy with a low near 70°F

