Lollapalooza Day 4: Fest comes to a close with a big day for J-Hope, and Erika Banks almost loses her wig

By Dia Gill, Doug George, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Kaskade performs at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Chicago. Raquel Zaldivar/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Lollapalooza came to a close Sunday in Grant Park with a lineup that included Chicago acts Horsegirl and Beach Bunny and end-of-the night boldface names Green Day and J-Hope — the latter the first K-pop headliner of a major American music festival.

The four days of Chicago’s biggest music fest were both eventful, with wish-you-could-have seen-them main stage sets by Metallica and Dua Lipa , and less so for 2022. Despite high rates of COVID-19 locally, Lollapalooza did not require masking or vaccination for entry, following the lead of standards set by the Chicago and Illinois departments of public health; such requirements were topical last year.

Still unanswered as of Sunday was the question whether the festival would be back on the lakefront for 2023. Texas-based C3 Presents, a division of Live Nation, was still negotiating its contract with the city.

Jim Wright was with a group of Chicagoans watching Horsegirl early in the afternoon on the north end of Grant Park, standing on asphalt at the Tito’s stage. They had heard about the young Chicago band but hadn’t seen them live before. “It would be exciting,” he said, “to see them later in a smaller venue” — with more intimacy and less baking sun overhead.

Losing Lolla would be a blow for the city, the friends agreed, though Chicago does have other festivals, such as Pitchfork and Riot Fest. The biggest impact might be economic, they said.

Lollapalooza had a total impact on the Chicago economy of $305.1 million last year, according to a study by research company AngelouEconomics that was commissioned by C3. It also paid $7.8 million in rent and fees in 2021 to the Chicago Park District, and “directly and indirectly employed 16,804 workers,” stated the report.

According to attendance figures provided Sunday, Lollapalooza did not sell out Thursday but did on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a capacity crowd of 100,000 attendees.

“Honestly, the headliners are less interesting,” said Tony Seaman, part of the group watching Horsegirl. It’s the other bands in the lineup they came to see. He showed a list on his phone of their musical diary over their four days and said he planned to listen more to those acts post-festival.

Next up, with Chicago’s skyline beaming behind the Bud Light Stage, rapper Erika Banks had the crowd roaring. Festivalgoers cheered as Banks had fun alongside her audience: “I’m gonna be honest with y’all, I’m turnin’ up with y’all so hard that my wig is about to lift off.”

Fans entered the crowd already dancing as Banks asked whether or not she could “bring girls onstage.”

“Yes you can, this is an Erika Banks show,” a male voice declared on the stage. The rapper scouted out a line of girls who were brought onto the stage to dance with her for her final song — “Buss it,” a strip club anthem that fueled several TikTok trends after its release.

“Whenever my girls come onstage, I need the crowd to encourage them. So I need the crowd to yell, throw that (expletive),” Banks yelled. The crowd cheered Banks and her impromptu background dancers for a song that began with a sample of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre.”

On the CoinBase stage, R&B singer and rapper Audrey Nuna had the crowd swaying side to side in unison to the song “molars.” Nuna said, “I have a tattoo of a tooth on my leg so I wrote this next song about teeth and feelings.”

Nuna followed with a performance of singles “Souffle” and “Blossom,” ending the latter song by exclaiming, “Shoutout to my grandma for being on this song with me.” At the end of “Blossom,” Nuna’s grandmother’s voice can be heard speaking in Korean — Nuna has previously stated that her work is inspired by her grandmother.

Despite never having heard Nuna’s music, Bianca Lopez, who was attending Lollapalooza for the first time since the pandemic, said she could call herself a fan by the end of the set.

Lopez, who attended all four days of the festival, called for greater diversity in Lollapalooza’s future lineups.

“I was here with my friends who came here kind of early because they wanted to camp out (before J-Hope). It goes to show that the audience does like diverse artists and I think we should diversify Lolla a little bit more, like more Latino artists, more Asian artists,” Lopez said.

Manuel Osario, who attended Nuna’s performance with Lopez, noted a less chaotic Lollapalooza experience this year.

“It’s definitely a lot more of a chill vibe this year. I feel like pre-pandemic, it was pretty hectic in terms of the amount of people and just how the interactions were on stages. I just remember a few years ago when 21 Savage came we were not even right at the front and it was like, the amount of people you couldn’t even breathe. And I feel like now it’s a little bit more like people give you your space unless you’re right at the front.”

That said, on Saturday surging fans in front of stages interrupted sets from both Chicago rapper Lil Durk and Big Sean. Both the artists and managers at the Solana x Perry’s and T-Mobile stages, respectively, took steps to have crowds step back and make room as security pulled out those in distress. Security members in yellow shirts also throw water boxes to raised hands in the mosh pits.

“We don’t want nobody passing out. We don’t want no deaths,” Sean said. “We want this here to be 100% safe.”

The attention to audience safety was perhaps prompted by the tragedy at Astroworld in Houston last year, when 10 fans died in an overpacked crowd to see rapper Travis Scott.

Lil Durk reported on social media that he was injured by pyrotechnics during his set; videos show him holding his shirt to his face after stage explosions apparently went off right in front of him. He later posted photos of his face and eye bandaged. “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health.”

Security has been another Lollapalooza topic , with the festival coming less than a month after the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park. Police have been a constant, if mostly background, presence inside the fence and out (since 2021, the city’s Office of Emergency Management has not released figures about arrests or medical transports until after the festival).

Along with uniformed police walking and biking the grounds, there have been officers on Polaris vehicles patrolling in camouflage, badged as FBI and Counter-Terrorism teams. Though not authorized to speak on the record, an officer told the Tribune they’d been at Lollapalooza in past years as well.

Although no theft figures were available, the Tribune has learned anecdotally of multiple instances of pickpocketing at the festival.

Luke Laurence, a student at the University of Chicago at Lollapalooza to help cover it for the Chicago Maroon student newspaper, said his phone was taken from his pocket in a mosh pit for the 100 Gecs on Thursday before he even realized what had happened. He knew of other people who had also lost phones.

When he went to the Apple store in Lincoln Park for a replacement, the staff was well-versed to advise him.

“They told me, first go to AT&T to get a new SIM card, then come back,” Laurence said. “They said, ‘We’ve been dealing with this all day.’”

Los Angeles indie band The Marías were a major draw late in the afternoon on the Tito’s stage, opening with a sultry live take of “Calling U Back” from their 2021 album “Cinema.”

“This is our first Lollapalooza,” said lead singer María Zardoya to cheers. “This is my first time attending Lollapalooza. We’re the Marías, thank you so much!”

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
