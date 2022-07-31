ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Combs And Kodak Black “Can’t Stop” In New Lil’ Kim-Inspired Video

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago

King Combs wants to keep the Bad Boy legacy alive. And the music video for his latest single, “Can’t Stop,” featuring Kodak Black , proves he’s doubling down on his desire to carry the mantle.

Directed by BenMarc, the song’s visual pays homage to Lil’ Kim’s classic video for “Crush on You,” while sampling the iconic 1997 track. King Combs and Kodak Black move throughout multiple scenes of a party where they vibe with women, and Diddy bop with the kind of finesse that would make Sean Combs proud. Creative producers, The Aunties, and King Combs stay true to the original’s aesthetic by dressing in monotoned red, blue, and yellow outfits with color-coordinated set pieces.

The rappers deliver laidback verses that melt seamlessly into the song’s musical foundation. King Combs spits with confidence reminiscent of Bad Boy’s classic 1, 2 punch—Diddy and Ma$e.

“I just talk that Guapanese, it’s my language/ I just put some Cartiers on my main bi**h/ I just put some Valentino on my main h**,” he rhymes over the Rippa On The Beat-produced track. “Bad Boy chain bussin’ like the rainbow/ I’m off Yak, I’m with Yak in the Lambo/ Yellin’ out the window, ‘Money ain’t a thing, h**’/ Yeah, uh, we outside again/ Couple goons with me, we ain’t hidin’ in/ Brand new Cullinan, that’s what we slidin’ in.”

Combs took to Instagram to promote his track and, in the process, calling “Can’t Stop” 2022’s official song of the summer.

“Ayo listen, I don’t wanna hear nothing about ‘song of the summer this’ or ‘song of the summer that,’ man,” the Cyncerely, C3 artist proclaimed in the 19-second clip. “Me and Kodak just sh*tted . You sh*tting me?”

Kodak Black and King Combs performed their song live for the first time during Rolling Loud Miami, which took place from July 22-24.

Watch the “Can’t Stop” music video above.

Vibe

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Viral Clip Of Security Guard Crying During His Set

Kendrick Lamar’s penchant for touching on matters of the heart is one that few artists can rival today. This was exemplified when footage surfaced of a crying security guard at the Big Steppers tour‘s Houston stop. In the clip—which has now racked up millions of views—the guard shed tears while the rapper performed his hit single, “LOVE.”
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

Joe Budden Recalls Trying To Battle DMX On The Set of ‘Belly’

Joe Budden’s success as a media personality has broadened his reach like never before. However, at one time, the New Jersey native was still an aspiring emcee looking for a big break—one he thought he’d found during an impromptu battle with late rap legend DMX. During an...
HIP HOP
Vibe

Gucci Mane Urges Rappers To Stop “Dissin The Dead” In New Music Video

Click here to read the full article. After recently shocking rap fans by disrespecting the dead, Gucci Mane appears to have had a change of heart. Now, he’s urging rappers to stop “Dissin the Dead” in his new song and music video. The track, which was produced by ATL Jacob, TM88, TooDope, and Akachi, finds Guwop voicing his remorse for playing a part in sparking the trend, as he drawls, “I know I should be more careful with the sh*t that I said/ I feel like I started a trend, they never gon’ stop/ They gon’ keep dissin’ the dead.”...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Quavo, Takeoff, And Gucci Mane Declare It’s “Us Vs. Them” In New Video

Click here to read the full article. Quavo and Takeoff are gearing up for their upcoming collaboration album as Unc and Phew. To kick things off, the duo has dropped off their latest single, “Us vs. Them,” featuring Gucci Mane. The DJ Durel-produced track finds the trio of Atlanta rappers claiming victory over their opposition with little remorse for the competition. “Us vs. Them” is laced with thumping 808s and the signature trap flavorings fans have come to expect from the Migos members.More from VIBE.comQuavo Reflects On Saweetie Elevator Incident, Acting Ambitions, And Directing DesiresChloe Bailey, Quavo, Mack Wilds, Druski, And...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Bryson Tiller
Person
Sean Combs
Vibe

Ma$e Blasts Diddy For Underpayment, Refutes Fivio Foreign’s Record Deal Claims

Click here to read the full article. Ma$e appeared on the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and spoke candidly about his ongoing issues with Diddy. The former Bad Boy artist accused his former CEO and collaborator of never paying him his full worth or giving him the respect his contributions to Bad Boy Records merited. While speaking with cohosts Gillie Da King and Wallo, the rapper turned pastor—who fired shots at Diddy on his most recent musical release “Oracle 2: Standing on Bodies”—delved into where the bad blood between them began.More from VIBE.comKing Combs And...
MUSIC
Vibe

Footage Surfaces Of Blueface Fighting Girlfriend Chrisean Rock

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains triggering language and video related to domestic violence. Footage of rapper Blueface getting into a fight with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced online. The clip begins with Blueface breaking free from Rock before attempting to walk away, as Rock continues to follow him down the street. Shortly after, Rock takes hold of Blueface’s shirt and strikes him before Blueface returns a blow, and they both fall to the ground. Blueface then straddles Rock and demands her to calm down.More from VIBE.comKanye West Says 'Donda 2' Only Available On Stem...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon

Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Nick Cannon Welcomes His Eighth Child, A Baby Boy With Bre Tiesi

Model Bre Tiesi announced on Monday (July 25) that she gave birth to Nick Cannon’s eighth child, a baby boy. Their son, whose name has not been revealed, was delivered via “an all natural, unmedicated home birth” and Tiesi documented the process—the “natural induction, labor, [and] delivery”— in its entirety. She also provided resources for those interested in doulas, midwifes, and hypno-birthing.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Bobby Shmurda To Release First Post-Prison Project ‘Bodboy’

Click here to read the full article. Bobby Shmurda will be releasing Bodboy, his first music compilation since completing his bid in prison. VIBE has learned the Brooklyn rapper will be dropping his EP ahead of his debut album, Ready to Live. Bodboy will be released on August 5 in partnership with ONErpm through his newly created GS9 Record label.  The nine-track project will include his lead single, “Hoochie Daddy,” and include features from GS9 member Rowdy Rebel on the track “On God” as well as Fat Tony on “Glock Inside.”More from VIBE.comBobby Shmurda Affiliate Fetty Luciano Arrested, Charged With MurderBobby Shmurda Switches Climates...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

50 Cent Inks Partnership Deal With Sacramento Kings

Click here to read the full article. With his latest power move, 50 Cent continues to diversify his entrepreneurial portfolio. The rapper and TV executive has inked a multi-year deal with NBA franchise the Sacramento Kings. His wine and spirits company Sire Spirits LLC will serve as the team’s official champagne partner, the NBA team announced. As part of the agreement, two brands under Sire the umbrella, Le Chemin du Roi and Branson Cognac, will be served courtside at Kings’ home games. The spirits brand will be available at the team’s club lounge, Rush, which is being rechristened as Rush by...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Vibe

Rapper JayDaYoungan, 24, Shot And Killed In Louisiana

Click here to read the full article. Authorities have confirmed that Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in Louisiana on Wednesday (July 27). The Bogalusa Police Department’s Facebook page confirmed news of the shooting as rumors and reports began to surface online. Since then, the Bogalusa authorities have also confirmed that JayDaYoungan, born Javorius Scott, has died. The BPD shared the following statement on its page: “We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. Jay da Youngin, and his father, Kenyatta Scott Sr. We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott has been...
LOUISIANA STATE
Vibe

Vibe

Vibe

Vibe

Vibe

Vibe

Vibe

Vibe

