Freedom Walk held in Florence to bring awareness to human trafficking

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
This SC Native Went From "Homeless to Multimillionaire"Kennardo G. JamesMullins, SC
DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Lynette Mills as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
City of Florence begins project to tear down blighted, abandoned homes in neighborhoods
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Abandoned homes that plagued Florence neighborhoods are coming down. The city of Florence will use $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to tear down abandoned homes with the goal of reducing crimes, promoting health and safety, and beautifying the neighborhoods. The first set of...
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out
WPDE — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events. According to...
Ohio man returns to Myrtle Beach with family after fulfilling dying wish for dream wedding
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Three months after an Ohio man traveled with his wife and children for his dying wish, a dream wedding in Myrtle Beach, they have returned to celebrate a miraculous milestone. With the help of his doctors and a group of complete strangers, Hunter Knisley...
‘It’s just not peaceful’: Cheraw dealing with unkept cemetery
"I used to be able to come out here and just sit and talk with my dad," Katie Cruz said.
Parents complain new drop off procedure at Florence school is causing major headaches
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some parents complain the new drop-off procedure at a Florence school is causing major headaches. They are complaining the new drop-off procedure at Southside Middle School in Florence is causing major problems for them, including being late for work. The school isn't allowing students to...
Darlington group working to renovate building to feed those in need
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Community Connections of Darlington is working to renovate a building at the corner of Washington and West Broad Streets in Darlington. The group got the building at no charge to help continue their mission. Since 2016, Community Connections have fed people in need and given...
Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
Jersey Mike's opens in The Market Common area; Free sub with donation to SOS Care
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new Jersey Mike’s Subs location is now open in The Market Common area in Myrtle Beach. To celebrate the grand opening, they’re offering a free sub with a donation to SOS Care. SOS Care is a disability service provider for families...
Bond hearing held in Florence County for murder suspect Semori McKnight
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bond hearing was held Wednesday morning in Florence County for a man charged in a 2020 murder. Semori McKnight is charged with murder in the March 25, 2020, killing of Shawn Gibson on Byrd Street in Timmonsville. The hearing ended without a decision by the judge. Count on New13 for […]
A boat with wheels! Amphibious Search & Rescue Boat drives directly into NMB ocean surf
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A boat in North Myrtle Beach astonished people Tuesday morning, stopping beach-walkers in their tracks. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad revealed its new Amphibious Search and Rescue Boat Tuesday. It's the first of its kind being used for ocean rescue in America.
Police search for 'at risk' missing woman in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is asking the community for help to find a missing person. Tonya Marie Jarvis was last seen just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, exiting a bus at the bus station in the 600 block of South Irby Street, according to police.
Repticon brings hundreds of scaly creatures to Florence Center
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of reptiles were up for sale this weekend as the Florence Center hosted Repticon, a convention focused on reptiles and other exotic animals. “Her name is Waffle, she’s a yellow belly hypo,” Cadence Rozek said of her newly purchased pet snake. Rozek and her brother, Nathan Lamb, were two of […]
Florence fraternity hosts back-to-school drive for Pee Dee area students
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence fraternity is helping more than 200 students get ready for school. The brothers of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity held their annual back-to-school drive this weekend at the Boys and Girls Club in Florence. They provided students with book bags and other school...
Hartsville sergeant saved by fellow officer from fentanyl poisoning
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The quick thinking of a Hartsville officer saved the life of a sergeant after unknowingly coming into contact with fentanyl. The Hartsville Police Dept. said Cpl. Marqus Personette and Sgt. Riley Free were in the process of taking a suspect into custody on July 30 when they discovered a white powder in their car. The suspect claimed the powder was cocaine.
Power outages impacting homes, schools in South Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Duke Energy is reporting a power outage Wednesday afternoon that's impacting about 1,100 homes, businesses and schools. South Florence High School's Facebook page said they're experiencing a temporary power outage. It said "students are being held in their third-period classes until further notice." NEW: Investigation...
Timmonsville police honor fallen officer killed 68 years ago for National Night Out
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — During the National Night Out Tuesday, Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden honored 35-year-old Lucious Victor Jenerette, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25, 1954, at the Timmonsville town park. McFadden said he wanted to do something to honor Jenerette's...
Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most. Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
NMB Nacho Hippo shooting victim dies, attorneys say 'violence was preventable'
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a shooting at a North Myrtle Beach restaurant last Thursday has died, according to a statement from the family and attorneys. According to the statement, Quentin Johnson, 26, of Loris, was shot by a coworker at the Nacho Hippo restaurant and died due to injuries on Sunday. Horry County coroner Darris G Fowler said an autopsy was ordered and is scheduled for later this week and the death is considered a homicide.
A healthy return to school, join in as a Florence pediatrician shares advice for parents
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Join ABC15 as we speak with a pediatrician Wednesday, August 3, about everything parents should know as students return to school. We're speaking to Dr. Benjamin Elder through a Facebook live video at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Elder is prepared to give advice to parents on...
