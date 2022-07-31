Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers

www.ktvb.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Why You’re Going To Save A Lot Of Money In August In Idaho
We all have been going through it lately, and our wallets are feeling the pain, too. We've been seeing higher gas prices than we can ever remember paying, inflation, and a ridiculous housing market pricing us all out of our homes. However, there are now signs that things are changing...
Ada County officials remind public the importance of water safety following several drownings
BOISE, Idaho — After three people presumably drowned at Lucky Peak in the last two weeks, Ada County Parks and Waterways are reminding people of the importance of life jackets. None of those individuals were wearing life jackets. The water at Lucky Peak is the same water that flows...
On this day in 1862: Grimes Creek gets its name
BOISE, Idaho — It may be hard to believe, but the mass influx of Californians and others moving into Idaho from other states was a fad well before today. In fact, it was a thing before Idaho was even a territory. Prospectors were moving to the Boise Basin by...
Idaho Lottery premiers Big Spin Winner Event at Boise Towne Square
BOISE, Idaho — A Priest River man won $75,000 after debuting the Idaho Lottery's new Big Spin Wheel at the Boise Towne Square Tuesday. Lonnie Dahl of Priest River was the first person to win the new Big Spin Idaho Lottery game. His winning ticket, purchased from Whitley Oil Exxon in Priest River, earned him a trip to Boise and a spin on the giant 6ft wheel.
How to avoid starting fires with Idaho's 'extreme' fire danger
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Spring in Boise this year was cool and rainy, leaving the valley greener than normal in the summer. Though spring rains helped delay the danger somewhat, the wet spring meant more grass grew. And as summer temperatures have risen, that grass is now all dried out and can act as fuel. Now, the area is in an ‘extreme’ fire danger category.
Idaho Youth Ranch supported by Interfaith Sanctuary after structure fire
BOISE, Idaho — After a massive 3-alarm structure fire at Idaho Youth Ranch’s outlet store and distribution center on July 18, Interfaith Sanctuary offered their building on State Street as a temporary distribution center. While the outlet store was destroyed in the fire, the distribution center, where staff...
Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given. I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
After a concerning start to the year, water managers in Southwest Idaho report encouraging drought conditions
BOISE, Idaho — In early 2022 there were major concerns about drought and water conditions in Southwest Idaho. After a brutal 2021, there was fear of a repeat. “We definitely avoided the worst-case scenario. We had an awful snowpack on April 1st across the state, but then we had incredibly cool temperatures for April, May and June,” said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
Idaho Continues to React to Unprecedented Boise Heat Wave
It is August in Idaho, meaning the Boise area is under a heat wave well into the triple digits. The National Weather Service has issued several heat warnings urging Idahoans to stay indoors if possible. As we've covered here, several Idahoans work outdoors regardless of the temperature. We proudly salute...
Road closure in Caldwell on Syringa Avenue
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — There will be a road closure on Syringa Avenue between S. Georgia Avenue & S. Florida Avenue. Creighton Contracting LLC will be working on a water service line, pressure irrigation line, storm drain line and catch basins, gravity irrigation line, and fire hydrant replacement. Road...
'Exciting to be part of something bigger than me': Idaho woman rides to Maine and back for Parkinson's awareness
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Joni Pursell has been riding her motorcycle for many years now. She decided to take a long 8,000-mile ride in May. "I wasn't thinking that big. I was just thinking I want to go to Maine and have lobster,” Pursell said. Joni’s long adventure was...
Third drowning reported at Idaho reservoir in two weeks
BOISE — A 46-year-old man who was swimming with friends near a boat has become the third apparent drowning at Lucky Peak in the past two weeks. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man was swimming near the boat on Sunday when he went under and never resurfaced; search and recovery efforts are under way, but were unsuccessful on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that recovery efforts would continue on Tuesday, but reported no updates. ...
The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho
The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
Award-Winning Fresh Lobster Was Coming To Boise Now That’s Been Put On Hold
Even the freshest lobster in the country won't be fresh if you have to wait for it long enough. Here in Boise, we've got no choice but to keep waiting for what's allegedly "the world's best lobster roll." We've just learned that Freshies Lobster Co. will not be coming to...
Farm-to-door delivery service launches in Boise
FarmDeliver, a new Boise-born company launched in May of this year, is making locally and sustainably grown food accessible for homes around the area, and everything — from meat and dairy products to bread and produce — is delivered right to the doorstep. Elisabeth Chin, the founder and owner of FarmDeliver, saw a need to bring staple foods from ...
Top 10 Highest Rated & Reviewed Seafood Restaurants in the Boise Area
Did you know Boise is home to some of the best Seafood restaurants?. Stacker recently compiled a list using data from Tripadvisor to show us all of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Boise, and I wanted to use that to create a Top 10 list for y’all — enjoy!
Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
New tiny home resort in Idaho City offers ‘camping with all the luxuries’
Campfires, starry night skies and a quiet getaway in the great outdoors. No, you’re not camping. You’re in a tiny home resort. The new Smokejumper Tiny Home Resort in Idaho City combines the “latest in tiny homes” with the history and outdoor activities of one of the state’s oldest towns.
Did You Know This is the Drunkest City in the State of Idaho?
Summer nights in Idaho often include enjoying cocktails on a swanky patio, beers on the boat or a happy hour glass of wine with the girls after work. Everything is ok in moderation, but which Idaho city takes things a little too far?. A few months back, we were able...
St. Luke's announces new health plan for Idaho residents
BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans just got one more health care option – St. Luke’s Hospital launched its own health plan today. Health Plan President Matt Wolff said they are trying to connect people with affordable, easy-to-access care. “The reality is that in terms of affordability, we know...
Boise, ID
