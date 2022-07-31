Trailblazing Star Trek Actor Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89

www.thecut.com
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
STAR Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, shared the tragic news in a statement on the actress's social media pages. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he wrote.
Star Trek Mourns the Loss of Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at age 89. Nichols' role as Uhura in Star Trek, a Black woman serving on the bridge crew of the USS Enterprise, inspired countless people, including many actors who later follow in her footsteps. She broke down barriers with her kiss with William Shatner's Capt. Kirk in the episode "Plato's Stepchildren," which is widely recognized as the first interracial kiss on American television. She became iconic enough through her role as Uhura on Star Trek that NASA later turned to her for help in recruiting women and minorities into its space program, covered in the recent documentary film Woman in Motion about Nichols' life.
George Takei, Celia Rose Gooding & William Shatner Among Stars Remembering Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Star Trek fans are mourning the loss of Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Nyota Uhuru in the original series and its film sequels, following her death on July 30 of natural causes. Among mourners are franchise stars past and present as well as other celebrities who were inspired by Nichols, a trailblazing actress who also played an integral role in recruiting diverse astronauts for NASA. Leading the tributes was George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu alongside Nichols. “I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as...
Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols
The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
Sonequa Martin-Green, more 'Star Trek' actors tribute Nichelle Nichols: 'She made room for so many of us'
Following the death of Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura on the original "Star Trek" TV series, many celebrities paid tribute to her on social media.
Nichelle Nichols: Five Things About The ‘Star Trek’ Icon Dead At 89
Nichelle Nichols, who was beloved for playing the iconic role of Nyota Uhura on the television series, Star Trek, and its films, died at the age of 89, Deadline reported. The actress’ death was announced by her son, Kyle Johnson, on July 31, according to the outlet, and journalist Yashar Ali took to Twitter to both announce the sad news and share Kyle’s message. “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Kyle wrote in the beginning of the message.
Nichelle Nichols' 'Star Trek' family praises 'unique artist who was ahead of her time'
George Takei, William Shatner, Zoe Saldana and other members of the 'Star Trek' family mourned Nichelle Nichols, the series' original Lt. Uhura.
Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
