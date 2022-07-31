The roster mistake the Chargers must avoid making after training camp

boltbeat.com
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Buccaneers need to be wary of young player hype to avoid disappointment
As nice as it would be to see Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden break out during 2022, this is going to be hard to accomplish. It is happening again. The Jaelon Darden hype with the Buccaneers built to a remarkable level last season before crashing down in a disappointing rookie season.
Saints player actively helping Buccaneers ahead of 2022
Teams like the Buccaneers love it when their opponents work against themselves. That looks like what is happening with the Saints. It is fair to say at this point that the Buccaneers would like every advantage they can get when playing against the Saints. New Orleans owns this matchup outside...
Bad practice does not define Buccaneers quarterback
While Kyle Trask had a day to forget during training camp for the Buccaneers, this one practice is not the fuel that some think it is. Before we get too deep into today, this site is far from a deep supporter of Kyle Trask as the future star quarterback of the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady Hall of Fame opponent gives surprising report on 2022 outlook
As much as it may come as a surprise, Steve Smith Sr. was able to give some praise to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during camp. The strangest thing that most Buccaneers fans will ever see is Steve Smith Sr. giving credit to their quarterback, Tom Brady. That is a weird...
