DOC identifies correctional officer killed by inmate

A corrections officer is dead after being attacked by an inmate on Sunday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirms.

Officials said Officer Alan Jay Hershberger died after being attacked by Gregory Thompson using a homemade weapon. The attack happened at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a group of inmates was being returned to their housing area from the recreation area when Hershberger was attacked from behind by Thompson. Medical staff worked to save the Hershberger but were unsuccessful.

According to the Associated Press, Thompson is serving a life sentence for a 2003 murder conviction out of Oklahoma County. He also has another five-year sentence pending for a 2010 manslaughter conviction out of Pittsburg County. That case involved the stabbing death of another inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester back in 2009.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

