Holdenville, OK

DOC identifies correctional officer killed by inmate

By KJRH Digital
 3 days ago
A corrections officer is dead after being attacked by an inmate on Sunday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirms.

Officials said Officer Alan Jay Hershberger died after being attacked by Gregory Thompson using a homemade weapon. The attack happened at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a group of inmates was being returned to their housing area from the recreation area when Hershberger was attacked from behind by Thompson. Medical staff worked to save the Hershberger but were unsuccessful.

According to the Associated Press, Thompson is serving a life sentence for a 2003 murder conviction out of Oklahoma County. He also has another five-year sentence pending for a 2010 manslaughter conviction out of Pittsburg County. That case involved the stabbing death of another inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester back in 2009.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

Comments / 1

Shall Glover
1d ago

Now I can understand why this prisoner needs to be executed an at all immediately so he doesn't end up killing anyone else plus if he was already going down for many years why not do it again it's not much more they can do to him except add more time which to him is now his home an he will live comfortably in it just like we do out here in the real world except we work hard out here to live in there it's not like trying to live out here they have 3 meals an a cott paid by tax payers dollars but executing him he won't be expecting an its wat should be done then see how he thinks killing in cold blood was so easy

Reply
2
