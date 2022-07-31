Outman homers in first MLB at-bat, Dodgers top Rockies 7-3

www.sfgate.com
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
numberfire.com
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
FOX Sports
As Vin Scully's death announced, Dodgers beat Giants 9-5
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out...
Padres beat Rockies 4-1
The Padres defeated the Rockies 4-1 on Monday night, as Mike Clevinger continued his recent string of terrific outings. Clevinger allowed just 1 run in 7 innings pitched while striking out 6 Rockies.
SFGate
Yankees acquire reliever Scott Effross in trade with Cubs
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Effross, a sidearming right-hander, is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA and one save in 47 games this year. He made his big league debut last season, going 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 appearances with Chicago.
SFGate
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
FOX Sports
Rockies place Kris Bryant on IL with plantar fasciitis
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list on Monday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. It's the third trip to the IL for Bryant, who signed a $182 million, seven-year contract with the Rockies in March. He missed 18 games from April 26-May 20 with back soreness and 32 games from May 23-June 26 with a lower back strain.
SFGate
Royals send Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays for 2 players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield said last month he might be willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if it meant playing for a team in contention, even though he had refused to get the shot while playing for the last-place Kansas City Royals. He'll have to make...
Juan Soto ready to make an impact with Padres
Juan Soto’s first full day as a member of the San Diego Padres is going well now that he has
Yardbarker
James Outman Tied & Broke Dodgers Records In MLB Debut Against Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ trade that sent Zach McKinstry to the Chicago Cubs for Chris Martin created a need for a position player on the Major League roster that was filled with the promotion of James Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City. On Sunday, Outman made his Major League debut...
SF Giants trade deadline tracker: Ruf, Casali dealt; Rodon, Pederson staying
The Giants made a flurry of moves before the deadline but stood pat on their biggest names.
SFGate
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94. “Vin was...
MLB odds: Rockies vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022
The Colorado Rockies are in San Diego to take on the surging Padres! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Padres prediction and pick. The Padres took Game 1 of the series 4-1 and are in the middle of a double header right now. This will be a five-game series and it’s at an important time for the Padres. The Padres shocked the baseball world and acquired All-Star and World Series champion Juan Soto as well as former All-Star first baseman Josh Bell. This team is now on a new level and will be a tough out when Fernando Tatis Jr. returns. This game between the Rockies will be scheduled for later tonight after the completion of the first game.
