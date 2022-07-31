ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Capitol Connection July 31, 2022

By Cole Henke
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) joins Capitol Connection to discuss the ongoing issues at the Department of Children and Family Services. DCFS officials took questions from the Legislative Audit Commission this week, which focused on a pair of audits that came out this summer. The audits showed the department failed to make routine check-ins with children, despite the law requiring them to do so.

Also, the state has issued 149 new dispensary licenses this week, the first licenses issued since marijuana was first legalized. House Democrat Lashawn Ford joins Capitol Connection to discuss next steps for the market and how the state needs to help new owners successfully start their businesses.

Herald & Review

Watch now: Flooding in Decatur

Lindsey Kirk talks about flooding in Decatur. Videos by Lindsey Elaine Kirk. Deputy night editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Heavy rain causes serious flooding in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rain flooded parts of central Illinois Tuesday morning and in Decatur, several underpasses were filled with water. The city prepares for that kind of flooding, so that’s part of the reason why the streets were mostly cleared up by Tuesday afternoon. The Streets and Sewers Section of the city’s Municipal Services […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police announces National Night Out events

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal man arrested for stolen vehicle

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police arrested a man for charges related to a stolen vehicle Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 36-year-old Joseph P. Herald of Normal has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to a vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
