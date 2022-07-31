ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump 'Has to Be Rattled' as Inner Circle Gives 1/6 Testimonies: Biographer

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
 3 days ago
MACK
3d ago

BREAKING NEWS----Trump has just revealed that he invented Wendys square hamburgers...."Nobody Had Square Hamburgers Before I Thought Of It Can You Believe That?... Nobody!!!....And Little Wendy's All Grown Up Now And What A Looker!!!....Why I'd Like To ###$👉(i)👈&###!!!"......🤔😜

Sharon Froschauer
2d ago

Rattled?? I would have used rattlesnake instead considering after his speech on Jan6th where he said he would walk with them he slithered back to the Whitehouse like a snake and watched it on TV for 187 minutes and did nothing!💙🤦🤡

it's not me.
2d ago

Mr.Praisemedent, the consummate master skullduggery. Power and profit are his obsession. Nothing else matters.

MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
The Atlantic

What Donald Trump Got Out of His Divorce From Ivana

The funeral for the first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana, took place on a hot July day at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not far from the townhouse where she died at the age of 73. Her golden casket sat next to a large poster board of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover, which read Ivana Be a Star! The story, by Bob Colacello, chronicled the junketing and jet-setting that went along with Ivana’s effort to reinvent herself after her 1990 divorce from Donald.
RELATIONSHIPS
MSNBC

Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
POTUS
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Now Accused of Defying Former Trump Campaign Staffer’s Subpoena

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, has been accused of failing to comply with yet another subpoena—this time, from a former Trump 2016 campaign staffer whose lawyer says Bannon is a “key figure” in her sexual harassment suit. Jessica Denson, who is suing the Trump campaign for sexual discrimination and bullying, asked a judge this week to hold Bannon in civil contempt for failing to respond to the subpoena. “The whole point is to get him to sit for a deposition. That’s what we want. And civil courts have the power to do that. If necessary, by arrest,” one of Denson’s attorneys said. Denson filed her lawsuit in 2018 for millions in damages and first subpoenaed Bannon in November for documents related to her work with the campaign and a deposition. Denson’s attorneys say that despite multiple attempts to serve Bannon the subpoena and limited communication with his lawyer, they have been unable to reach him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
People

Trump-Backed Arizona Candidate Says He Won't Concede if He Loses on Tuesday

An Arizona representative running for secretary of state and backed by Donald Trump is taking a cue from the former president: boldly claiming that, even if he loses Tuesday's Arizona primary, he will refuse to concede. Republican Mark Finchem has made Trump's claims of voter fraud a core part of...
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
