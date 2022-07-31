Driven! The Ferrari Daytona SP3 Isn’t Rational—and That’s the Point

While its use has been limited to "only" U.S. interstates, GM's Super Cruise hands-free semi-autonomous driving system has given owners of vehicles such as the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, Cadillac XT6, and others so equipped plenty of truly hands-free (but attention-required) driving opportunities since landing last year. With the introduction of the Vehicle Intelligence Platform (VIP) on newly released GM vehicles, Super Cruise's capabilities expanded, allowing hands-free trailer towing and driving on up to 200,000 miles of pre-mapped U.S. and Canadian Interstates. Now, GM is expanding the capabilities of Super Cruise even further by adding state and federal highways to its growing cache of pre-mapped routes.

TRAVEL ・ 16 HOURS AGO