Driven! The Ferrari Daytona SP3 Isn’t Rational—and That’s the Point

2022 Lexus IS 500 Meets 2022 Ford Mustang GT In V8 Drag Race
With electrification now playing an increasingly more important role in the automotive industry, the large naturally aspirated engines are becoming a rarity. Only a few manufacturers still offer V8 mills with no forced induction with Ford and Lexus being two very good examples. Which company has the more powerful and quicker V8-powered vehicle currently on sale? Let’s find out.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed, packs new 4.2-liter flat-6
Porsche has revealed its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. It's priced from $567,210 and can be delivered in time for the 2023 season. Events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the Nürburgring.
MotorAuthority
V-6-powered Ferrari 296 GT3 race car revealed
Ferrari last week gave a first look at its new GT3-spec race car based on the 296 GTB. The car completed its initial shakedown test in April at Ferrari's Fiorano racetrack, and following its homologation process later this year will serve as the replacement for the current 488 GT3. The...
CAR AND DRIVER
2022 Ferrari Daytona SP3 Basks in Reflected Glory
As far as we're aware, Ferrari does not have a space program. So if you've got space-travel-level funds, and you want to spend $2.2 million of it with the Prancing Horse marque, maybe you're one of the excessively fortunate 599 clienti who will be purchasing a Ferrari Daytona SP3. If so, go ahead and buy a matching space suit in Rosso Corsa. We won't judge.
motor1.com
UK: Can stock 911 Turbo S beat 1,100-bhp GT-R and rallycross EV in a race?
We've been witness to how insanely fast and quick the new Porsche 911 Turbo S is since its debut. Countless times, the top-spec 911 has beaten nameplates in various drag races, so we have high expectations whenever it rolls down at a starting line. Does a stock Porsche 911 Turbo...
MotorAuthority
Steeda SSV program modifies Ford Mustang and Explorer for police duty
In addition to building fast cars for civilians, Ford tuner Steeda builds them for the cops that chase them down. Its Special Service Vehicle (SSV) program equips the Ford Mustang and Ford Explorer for police duty. The latest in a long line of Mustang police cars, the Steeda SSV Mustang...
Top Speed
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian
The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV
We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
motor1.com
UK: Audi RS5, BMW M2, Bentley Continental GT, and Jeep Trackhawk drag race
Here's a drag race between four vehicles with comparable power outputs, but each of them is from a different segment. The competitors are an Audi RS5 Sportback sedan, Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed, BMW M2 Competition coupe, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. In terms of specs, the Audi RS5...
First Drive: 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Is the Ultimate Road-to-Track Supercar
The dream for most of us gear heads is to have a car you drive to the track, spend the day racing, then take home—no trailer necessary. But most track-focused cars are too stiff and uncomfortable to drive very far on public streets, while road cars are too soft and supple to provide much of […]
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is an SN95 Mustang?
The SN95 Mustang is Ford's fourth generation of the original ponycar, produced between 1994 and 2004, also sometimes referred to as the Fox-4 Mustang. The second half of SN95 Mustang production, called the New Edge Mustang (1999-2004), was treated to a dramatic restyle. HOT ROD's Johnny Hunkins has already covered the New Edge Mustang, and our focus will be the first half of SN95 Mustang production, from 1994 to 1998.
Answers: Can You Guess The Classic Cars?
You were asked to guess the models of 14 classic cars based on photographs of their interiors in this article here at The Gate on Friday, July 29, 2022 — and this article contains the answers, which include the year, manufacturer, and model. Answers: Can You Guess The Classic...
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor, 2023 Ferrari 296 GT3, electric NASCAR series: Today's Car News
Ford's Maverick enters the 2023 model year with a newly available Tremor package. The package makes the compact pickup truck more capable when heading off-road thanks to suspension upgrades and additional electronic driver-assist features. Ferrari revealed the 296 GT3 race car designed to replace the hugely successful 488 GT3 from...
MotorTrend Magazine
Hands-Free Super Cruise More of the USA Thanks to GM's Expansion of Mapped Roads
While its use has been limited to "only" U.S. interstates, GM's Super Cruise hands-free semi-autonomous driving system has given owners of vehicles such as the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, Cadillac XT6, and others so equipped plenty of truly hands-free (but attention-required) driving opportunities since landing last year. With the introduction of the Vehicle Intelligence Platform (VIP) on newly released GM vehicles, Super Cruise's capabilities expanded, allowing hands-free trailer towing and driving on up to 200,000 miles of pre-mapped U.S. and Canadian Interstates. Now, GM is expanding the capabilities of Super Cruise even further by adding state and federal highways to its growing cache of pre-mapped routes.
Road & Track
An American Will Drive an F1 Car During a Race Weekend for the First Time in Seven Years
The Williams F1 team announced today it has invited American Formula 2 driver Logan Sargeant to drive one of its cars during a practice session at the United States Grand Prix in October. “I’m super excited to be given this opportunity to drive my first Free Practice in Austin,” Sargeant...
