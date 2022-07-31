Fishing boat strikes cruise ship east of Nantucket

If your friends jumped out of a helicopter, would you jump too? These guys definitely would. The time has come for the return of Leapfest, the largest and longest running international static line competition in the world. Paratroopers from across the country will come to Rhode Island to compete against those from the Netherlands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany and New Zealand. The Rhode Island National Guard is excited to bring this event back and continue to foster its international relationships. This free family-friendly event takes place on August 6 at 9:00 a.m. at Adams Farm in Exeter. The public is invited to watch as paratroopers board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and jump from about 1500 feet. The goal is to maneuver their MC-6 parachute and land as close as possible to one of three “X”s marked on the drop zone. Once the paratrooper lands on the ground their time starts and runs until the jumper touches the X. The team with the lowest combined time wins the competition, so they’ll all be aiming for zeroes trying to hit the mark dead-on.

EXETER, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO