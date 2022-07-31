ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

MUSEP at Country Park canceled due to weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This evening’s edition of MUSEP featuring Nu Blu at County Park Shelter #7 on 3802 Jaycee Park Drive has been canceled due to weather concerns. The event will not be taking place.
WCNC

Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

1 man dead after crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is dead after crashing a vehicle early Sunday morning near West Wendover Avenue and Walker Avenue, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department. Police were called to the scene in response to a motor vehicle crash involving injury. Officers...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: Fight on A&T campus hospitalizes 3 people, EMS says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An altercation at an NC AAU Junior Olympics event in Greensboro sent athletes and parents into a panic Tuesday afternoon. The event was being held at North Carolina A&T State University. The initial scene of the altercation is under investigation by NCAT Police Department. Guilford EMS...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

600 Degrees offers high-end, unique concept to downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An area of Winston-Salem once packed with people making cigarettes is now becoming a dining destination for foodies.  The old RJ Reynolds tobacco plants downtown have been transformed into a variety of shops and restaurants. Diners can choose from a Mexican restaurant, pizzeria or a new high-end spot called 600 Degrees. 600 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
