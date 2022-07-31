www.wfmynews2.com
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
MUSEP at Country Park canceled due to weather
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This evening’s edition of MUSEP featuring Nu Blu at County Park Shelter #7 on 3802 Jaycee Park Drive has been canceled due to weather concerns. The event will not be taking place.
WCNC
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
Cessna with landing gear issues makes emergency landing at Smith Reynolds airport
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane made an emergency landing Wednesday at Smith Reynolds Airport. At about 12:05 p.m., the Cessna 310 plane was having landing gear issues while trying to make an emergency landing on a runway at the Smith Reynolds Airport. The pilot reportedly knew about the problem. Upon landing, the front nose […]
Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
'262,000 people went to the ER for injuries associated with yardwork'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sprucing up your yard and home in the summer can be satisfying but also dangerous. Last year nearly 262,000 people went to an emergency room with injuries associated with yardwork, including mowing, cutting branches, and power-washing. Consumer Reports has some safety tips to help you dodge...
‘I very well could have died’: Greensboro cyclists concerned about Greenway intersection
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cyclists are warning people about a Greenway crossing at South Murrow Boulevard and East Gate City Boulevard near Bennett College. One man is calling it a dangerous spot after a driver almost side-swiped him. Cyclists say the biggest concern about the Greenway crossing is the signal lights. FOX8 found out Tuesday […]
Grimsley High School to be fully renovated; some sports being relocated during construction period
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grimsley High School is set to be fully renovated, according to Guilford County Schools. As part of the 2020 school bond program, Kiser Middle School and Brooks Global Studies are scheduled to be rebuilt. Additionally, Grimsley High School is scheduled to be fully renovated as part of the 2022 school bond […]
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
Double shooting on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem Tuesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Devonshire Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found Kenneth Wayne Rice, Jr., 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. They discovered the shooting originally happened on East Sprague Street. Officers went to that location and noticed the...
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
WBTV
Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A major construction project in Iredell County will take longer to complete than first anticipated. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the Interstate 77/Interstate 40 interchange is now set to be “substantially complete” by late 2023. The original completion date was...
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
WXII 12
1 man dead after crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is dead after crashing a vehicle early Sunday morning near West Wendover Avenue and Walker Avenue, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department. Police were called to the scene in response to a motor vehicle crash involving injury. Officers...
'Today everything is running a lot more smooth' | AAU Junior Olympics continue after a fight Tuesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The AAU Junior Olympics track meet resumed at North Carolina A&T Wednesday after a fight broke out. Dozens of people ran out of Truist Stadium after hearing what they thought were gunshots. NC A&T University Police officers confirmed in a 911 call that no shots were fired.
Putting the Green in Greensboro: NC A&T receives millions for green energy program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United States Department of Commerce is investing 23.7 million dollars to expand it's clean energy workforce training. The money is being used from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant and it is going to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. The program...
WXII 12
Greensboro: Fight on A&T campus hospitalizes 3 people, EMS says
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An altercation at an NC AAU Junior Olympics event in Greensboro sent athletes and parents into a panic Tuesday afternoon. The event was being held at North Carolina A&T State University. The initial scene of the altercation is under investigation by NCAT Police Department. Guilford EMS...
600 Degrees offers high-end, unique concept to downtown Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An area of Winston-Salem once packed with people making cigarettes is now becoming a dining destination for foodies. The old RJ Reynolds tobacco plants downtown have been transformed into a variety of shops and restaurants. Diners can choose from a Mexican restaurant, pizzeria or a new high-end spot called 600 Degrees. 600 […]
One dead, all northbound lanes close in I-77 wreck
NCDOT is reporting all lanes are closed as of 2:40 p.m. and are expecting those lanes will remain closed until around 6:10 p.m.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
