Believe 271 Golf Tournament raises money for local firefighters

WKTV
Golf tournament raises money to support services provided by Abraham House
CLAYVILLE, N.Y. – A golf tournament was held at Cedar Lake Golf Course on Monday to benefit the Abraham House, an organization that provides end-of-life care to the terminally ill. A total of 175 golfers participated in the event. Proceeds will help the Abraham House continue to provide existing...
WKTV
Utica Rotary donates $12K to CABVI to support Camp Abilities program
WKTV
Utica Rotary Club donates $12K to CABVI
WKTV
MVHS hosting blood drive in Utica amid supply issues nationwide
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System is holding a blood drive Wednesday as supplies remain critically low across the country. The blood drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the St. Luke’s Campus in the Allen-Calder Conference Rooms at 1656 Champlin Ave. Appointments...
Romesentinel.com
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
WKTV
Anna Strong: Hundreds turn out to honor 12-year-old who valiantly fought cancer
ILION, N.Y. -- Usually a motorcade indicates the presence of someone important. The one that wove its way through Mohawk and Ilion, in Herkimer County on Tuesday was no exception. "While she wasn't here physically, she was definitely here," said Ilion Mayor John Stephens. Hundreds of people gathered at Thruway...
WKTV
Ilion community honors 12-year-old who lost cancer battle
WKTV
Otsego County Fair offers more than just food, fun
MORRIS, N.Y.- The Otsego County Fair kicked off Tuesday in Morris, resuming the six-day stretch of food, vendors and attractions following a pandemic hiatus. While many look forward to the traditional fare, rides and events, the fair also serves another purpose – to educate today's youth about the importance of agriculture. According to Otsego County 4-H Director Teresa Adell, educating the younger generation is key in keeping the agricultural industry alive and well.
Join ‘Anna’s Last Ride’ as Ilion Teen Comes Home From Hospital
Life sometimes isn't fair and this time is one of them! The community is being invited to join 'Anna's Last Ride' as she's brought home to be with family for what little time she has left. Anna Labella is the Ilion teen who has been battling cancer since she was...
Romesentinel.com
One adult, four children rescued from the wilderness in Herkimer County
OHIO — One adult and four children were rescued from the woods around North Lake in Herkimer County Saturday morning, having been lost for nearly an entire day, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Authorities said a 47-year-old man took four children, ages 5, 8, 9 and...
Lancaster Farming
Seven Things That Make Empire Farm Days Special
POMPEY, N.Y. — Empire Farm Days says it is the "largest outdoor agricultural trade show in the Northeastern U.S." But I've never managed to make it up to Pompey for the event. This year, I finally addressed that. As an Empire Farm Days newbie, I wasn't quite sure what...
WKTV
Whitesboro residents learn more about fire department at 'touch a truck' event
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – The Village of Whitesboro encouraged residents to come out and “touch a truck” Monday evening. The Whitesboro Farmers Market in conjunction with the Whitesboro Volunteer Fire Department hosted the event. It gave residents a chance to get an up-close and personal look at some...
Caz Chamber to present fifth annual Block Fest weekend
CAZENOVIA — The Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will present its fifth annual Caz Block Fest weekend Aug. 20-21. The community celebration will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 20, with the traditional Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Village Green, sidewalk sales, held throughout the weekend, “Shred Fest” from 1 to 3 p.m., and “Rock Fest.”
WKTV
The House of the Good Shepherd awarded $1 million to expand services
UTICA, N.Y. – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-83, was in Utica Tuesday to award $1 million to the House of the Good Shepherd to make building renovations and expand services to better serve children and families in the area. The organization provides treatment, education and support services for troubled...
newyorkalmanack.com
Battle of Oriskany Commemoration On Saturday
During the battle Continental forces led by General Nicholas Herkimer defeated the British army under Barrimore Matthew “Barry” St. Leger in the heart of New York’s Mohawk Valley. It was a hard-won victory, but Herkimer’s troops and their Oneida allies prevented the British from splitting the colonies in two.
Romesentinel.com
Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings
UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
Pet grooming business moves to Fayetteville
TOWN OF MANLIUS – An area pet grooming business has made the move to the eastern suburbs. Previously situated at 903 N. Main St. in Cicero, Shear Perfection Grooming is, as of Aug. 1, open at 6875 E. Genesee St. in a yellow building shared with Hair2toe hair salon.
Taste of East Syracuse returns this evening
The Village of East Syracuse will be hosting its 17th annual Taste of East Syracuse food festival today, Aug. 2. As always, the event will be held outside the village municipal building on the corner of North Center and Ellis streets, and it will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Romesentinel.com
Class of 1978 VVS graduate becomes interim dean at veterinary school
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School Class of 1978 graduate Dirk Vanderwall has become the interim dean of the new Utah State University College of Veterinary Medicine — a feat the Sherrill native said was strongly influenced by his home roots. Vanderwall’s path was laid out first by his family, who emigrated to Vernon in 1948 and settled on a small dairy farm on Route 5. Tending to his grandfather’s farm as a child for “many, many hours” had a “profound influence” on Vanderwall. His grandfather passed away when he was a young boy, and the farmstead was subsequently no more.
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
