ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

Robbery suspect identified after leaving wallet at crime scene

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15p9z9_0gzqzMMz00

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — A man is in jail after he allegedly broke into a business and left his wallet at the crime scene.

West Virginia State Police (WVSP) say they responded to a breaking and entering complaint at a business near Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday around 10:15 a.m.

The owner told police that someone called him and said someone rammed the gate to his shop. Police say the suspect forced entry, opened the garage door, and stole a rail buggy.

WVSP searched the scene and found a wallet with identification for the accused, Timothy Ratcliffe, of Dock’s Creek Road. Officers then traveled to the suspect’s residence and allegedly found the stolen rail buggy parked outside in the back.

Police chase woman with child and pig in car for over 15 minutes

Just one week before, the same victim filed a breaking and entering complaint in which $37,000 was reported stolen. A search warrant was executed, and officers found property from the previous report, including $35,220 of the victim’s money, according to WVSP.

The found money was returned to the shop owner.

Ratcliffe is at Western Regional Jail for charges of Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Destruction of Property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

Donald McCarty
2d ago

something sounds fishy as if the man wants to go to jail I hope and pray for him may Jesus reach his heart and soul wake him up to the truth of God and Jesus to forgive him and save his soul amen

Reply(1)
4
Related
WSAZ

Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man with an extensive criminal history who shot at a police officer following a traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday morning in a Kanawha County courtroom. Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, will spend three to 15 years for the charge of attempted murder and...
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotopost.com

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Pike County after Internet Turns Him In

Brown – A armed robbery suspect is behind bars after the sheriff used social media to find the suspect. According to the Brown Sheriffs’ office, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 PM, the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 State Route 125 in Georgetown, Ohio was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect. The Suspect was later identified as Andrew T. Finley, D.O.B. of 9/13/1989.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for attempted murder, firing at Charleston officer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man convicted of attempted murder and firing at an officer in 2021 was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court this morning, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Joseph Larch was sentenced to three to 15 years on a charge of attempted murder and 10 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Property Crime#Crime Scene#Kenova#Dock#Wvsp#Destruction Of Property#Nexstar Media Inc
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person arrested following a Portsmouth drug raid

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Portsmouth man was arrested this morning on felony drug trafficking charges following a raid on his residence. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, 43-year-old Ronald Dee Swords was arrested after agents with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and Portsmouth SWAT located over 50 grams of suspected Heroin, cash, and other items indicative of trafficking.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in connection to Charleston West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested after a shooting Monday night left one person dead. According to the Charleston Police Department, Marcus Linville was arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter. They say he is being charged with wanton endangerment. The shooting happened just after 10:30 pm on Monday night. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Suspect sought in Mingo County catalytic converter theft

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a person and a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Kermit. Deputies say the catalytic converters […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Deadly shooting may have been an accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died Monday night at a residence on Charleston’s West Side after being shot in the head. Charleston police said Dominque Poindexter 22, of Charleston, and a friend had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all evening at a house in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Police said they were also playing with a firearm that both thought was unloaded.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested for breaking and entering

KENOVA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Sgt. R. J. Drake and Cpl J. J. Dean received a Breaking and Entering complaint near Kenova, West Virginia. The Victim, Gary Kirk, advised someone broke into his property and stole a rail buggy. Troopers developed...
KENOVA, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested on warrants for Hit and Run, other charges

KISTLER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday in the Kistler area for a number of active warrants. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Kenneth Farley was arrested Friday, 7/29/22 for several warrants, including a charge for a Hit and Run which resulted in injury.
KISTLER, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

One dead after shooting on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a shooting in the 500 block of Wyoming Street on Charleston’s West Side. According to Charleston Police, 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. It happened just after 10:30 pm on Monday night. Police say the victim and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy