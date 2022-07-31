Robbery suspect identified after leaving wallet at crime scene

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — A man is in jail after he allegedly broke into a business and left his wallet at the crime scene.

West Virginia State Police (WVSP) say they responded to a breaking and entering complaint at a business near Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday around 10:15 a.m.

The owner told police that someone called him and said someone rammed the gate to his shop. Police say the suspect forced entry, opened the garage door, and stole a rail buggy.

WVSP searched the scene and found a wallet with identification for the accused, Timothy Ratcliffe, of Dock’s Creek Road. Officers then traveled to the suspect’s residence and allegedly found the stolen rail buggy parked outside in the back.

Just one week before, the same victim filed a breaking and entering complaint in which $37,000 was reported stolen. A search warrant was executed, and officers found property from the previous report, including $35,220 of the victim’s money, according to WVSP.

The found money was returned to the shop owner.

Ratcliffe is at Western Regional Jail for charges of Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Destruction of Property.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.