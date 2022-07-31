Manchester City ready to walk away from Marc Cucurella deal after Brighton refuse budge on £50m fee… and Premier League champions may now turn attention to Stuttgart star Borna Sosa or Benfica's Alex Grimaldo

Manchester City are ready to walk away from a deal for Marc Cucurella after Brighton refused to negotiate unless their £50m plus valuation was met.

Cucurella put in a transfer request and missed Saturday's friendly with Espanyol but City may now consider Stuttgart's Borna Sosa or Alex Grimaldo at Benfica.

City have offered around £35m and were willing to push to £40m but that is not good enough for the Seagulls and have given Cucurella time off in a bid to resolve the situation.

Marc Cucurella missed Brighton's pre-season clash at the weekend thanks to transfer talk

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola looks like losing out on his number one target at left-back

Manchester City are light in the left-back area having sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal earlier this month and made the 26-year-old their number one target, given his impressive debut Premier League campaign.

However, with City being unable to agree a fee with Brighton they will instead now look at alternative targets to bolster that area of the squad.

Croatian international Sosa, is one option, who is currently at Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

As is Benfica's Alex Grimaldo. The Spanish 26-year-old played 48 times for the Portuguese club last season, notching up six goals.

Manchester City will now explore other options because they cannot agree a fee for Cucurella

Joao Cancelo played at left-back in City's 3-1 Community Shield defeat to Liverpool on Saturday, but it is an area they feel they are light on.

So far this summer, Pep Guardiola has splashed out on Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips but they club have also seen Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling leave the Etihad.

They begin their Premier League campaign on next Sunday, when they travel to the London Stadium to play West Ham United.