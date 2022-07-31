Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-31 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado, go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burnett; Washburn The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin Southeastern Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Siren, or 24 miles west of Spooner, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hertel and Shell Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

