Defensive miscues come back to haunt Rockies again as Dodgers take three of four

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant strikes out against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin to end the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

DENVER — With a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Rockies have to be on top of their game to even have a chance. That wasn't the case Sunday.

Colorado made seven errors during the four-game set against the Dodgers — with a few more that could have gone into that category but were scored differently — as the Dodgers took three of four, including a 7-3 win in the finale. The Dodgers have won eight of 13 against the Rockies this season.

"Some uncharacteristic things happened," manager Bud Black said. "You can't do that against a good team."

The Rockies have 70 errors this season, second-most in the MLB. And despite playing better for a stretch, it's not uncommon for this team to make mistakes.

On Sunday, the errors started early, with left fielder Kris Bryant making an errant throw, allowing Trea Turner to turn a single into two bases. That play, luckily for the Rockies, didn't come back to haunt them.

But in the fourth, second baseman Brendan Rodgers fumbled what should have been a routine inning-ending double play. Instead, the Rockies had to settle for just one out and the Dodgers took advantage. Rockies' starter Germán Márquez walked Max Muncy to put two on base. Then Cody Bellinger smacked one to right field, and Randal Grichuk's fielding error allowed two to cross home plate.

"I know Rodgers, he doesn't want to miss," Márquez said. "With this team you can't miss. They take advantage of the errors."

The Rockies, who had a 3-2 lead entering the fourth thanks to a Brian Serven home run and a RBI single from Grichuk, were suddenly down 4-3. They didn't recover from there.

Márquez pitched six innings, giving up four earned runs.

The teams won't face each other again until they meet for six games during the last week of the season, when the Dodgers, already 12 games ahead of the Padres in the division, will be looking to wrap up their playoff seeding. The Rockies, 22 games behind the Dodgers and nine out of the last wild card spot, will likely just be trying to get through the rest of their schedule in one piece.

Bryant leaves game early

Bryant left Sunday's game after the fifth inning with a sore left foot caused by his plantar fasciitis. He was diagnosed with the ailment a week ago and said at the time that he intended to play through it. He's been used mainly as the designated hitter since the issue started, but on Sunday was playing the field.

Bryant, on a seven-year, $182-million contract, spent much of the first half of the season on the injured list with a back strain.