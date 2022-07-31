Rookie receivers taking advantage of early playing time

LATROBE, PA (93.7 The Fan) – While the starters are away, the youngsters will play, and play well.

Rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin are taking advantage of an increased workload due to an injury (Chase Claypool day-to-day with a shoulder) and a hold-in (Diontae Johnson not doing team drills). They are showing some of what they can do and even impressing the head coach.

It is tough to get Mike Tomlin to say much nice about any first-year player. Even he can’t downplay what is going on in the first days of training camp.

“They’re doing a really good job and they’re getting an opportunity to get some reps,” Tomlin said. “There are some mistakes, but that’s part of the process. Do they not make the same mistake twice? How did they learn from those mistakes? When they’re less than certain, do they still play at full speed? I think those are certain things you look for in the wide receiver position, and they’re getting an opportunity to learn those lessons and display their skills.”

“Big fans of both of them,” Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada told 93.7 The Fan. “You talk about different sized dudes and different body types. Both are hungry, working to learn and both trying to be as close to perfect as they can, which is an unattainable goal.”

“They are playing confident,” said Steelers TE Zach Gentry. “Even if you know they are going to have some mental errors here and there like we all have. They are fresh, they have really high confidence level. They are physical. They each bring a little something different. George is big and strong and Calvin is flying through on his jet sweeps making some catches. They’ve impressed me for sure.”

As Canada put it they are different-sized dudes. Pickens is 6’3”, 200 pounds and even at 21 years-old physically looks like an NFL receiver.

“I trust throwing him the ball,” said Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. “He’s made some great grabs. George is going to be a really good player, just got to keep working.”

Trubisky said you wouldn’t even notice he was injured last year, missing most of the season with a torn ACL suffered in the Spring only to return quickly and play in the last few games of Georgia’s national championship season. The veteran quarterback is impressed with his bounce and change of direction. Pickens has already made a couple of leaping catches on the fields at St. Vincent College.

“It’s the learning curve, but he’s picking it up really quick,” Trubisky said. “It’s just me & him getting on the same page & me continuing to give him opportunities. He’s making plays out here & turning heads.”

Austin is only 5’9”, 162 pounds, but says he’s the fastest guy on the team. Judging by early work in practice, it’s hard to argue his conclusion.

Photo credit Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

“Calvin has been good, you see him on those end arounds whenever he has the ball in his hands in space, he’s shifty and makes people miss,” said Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

As pointed out both have confidence. It would be easier to figure out why Pickens has so much given his size and his success in the SEC. Austin played on a 6-6 Tigers team in the American Athletic Conference and is one of the smallest players on the team. Where does his confidence come from?

“My faith in God,” Austin said. “I know that he’s gotten me to this point. No one would have thought I would have been here right now. As long as I continue trusting & praying He is going to make sure this part is taken care of. I just need to make sure & take care of my body, everything else will work itself out.”

They had never met before Steelers rookie mini-camp out the South Side in May. However, Austin and Pickens are rooming together and becoming quick friends.

“We always talk about how hype we are going to be for each other when big plays happen,” Austin said. “We talk about it and we expect to make big plays. We are always going to be hype for each other because we each have that mentality about ourselves that we want to be great and make big plays and help the team out.”

So far, it’s worked out, but the pads come on this Monday. Let’s see if they can continue to grow.

“I like the way they both worked,” Canada told 93.7 The Fan. “Their skill sets allow us to do some different things and I think that will be fun for us throughout the Fall.”