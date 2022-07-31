Supremely Popular Radio Personality John Aielli Has Died

www.austinchronicle.com
Austin Chronicle
Tarek Atoui's 'The Whisperers'
The composer's sonic art anchors Free Week at The Contemporary Austin. You’re a person who enjoys experiencing new things, especially gambits of aesthetic expression. So – how about a little audio radiance in your daily contemplation, citizen? How about a worldclass creator’s sensory investigations to expand your afternoon’s leisure time toward satori?
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin's Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds to close its doors
AUSTIN, Texas — After 38 years in business, Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds announced it will close its doors. The announcement posted on the business's social media pages said the store will close at the end of this year. As of Aug. 31, the store will switch to a “purchase only” model, and it will stop rentals as of Aug 30.
Austin Chronicle
Malvern Books Founder Joe W. Bratcher III Dies
A sad day for Austin's literary community: the family of Joe W. Bratcher III – publisher, filmmaker, and cofounder of Malvern Books – has announced that he died on July 28 at the age of 64 from complications from Covid. A native Austinite and graduate of UT Austin,...
Austin Chronicle
Beloved Costume Store Lucy in Disguise Closing
Get ready to say farewell to the Carmen Miranda zebra on South Congress. After 38 years of operations, costume store Lucy in Disguise With Diamonds will be closing at the end of the year. Located at 1506 South Congress, for almost four decades the store has been a go-to for...
Austin Chronicle
Austin Film Festival to Honor Dede Gardner and Stephen Merchant
Awards for Moonlight producer, The Office co-creator. Austin Film Festival will celebrate two influential figures in film and television this October, with Moonlight and Blonde producer Dede Gardner and Stephen Merchant, co-creator of the original British version of The Office being honored at this year's festival, running Oct. 27-Nov. 3.
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips & Beyond: August Events Roundup
Stay cool in August at the Marfa Lights, a spelunking adventure in New Braunfels, or on the Main Plaza in San Antonio. I saw the light. It seemed counterintuitive to go to the West Texas desert to escape the triple-digit heat in Austin, but that’s exactly what my wife and I did. It was 10 degrees cooler in late July with half the humidity in Marfa and Alpine than in the capital city.
Austin Chronicle
We're Loving Eberly’s Loo, Bakery Lorraine’s Proud Macarons, Satellite’s Greek Tacos, Eastciders’ Yellowbird Flex, and – Who Says Mañana (Dos) Never Comes?
All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering. Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, it’s your Food News Buffet for the first week of...
inforney.com
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
fox7austin.com
Food at Boat Town Burger Bar
Boat Town is celebrating more than 60 years bringing fun to families on the water. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets more details from Kingsland.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Volunteers celebrate Christmas during Texas heat wave
AUSTIN, Texas — Art Barn ATX is located just outside Austin. Amber Gordon teaches art there to those who like to think outside the box. "I don't do your atypical type of art. I'm going to teach you how to smash it to create art. I'm going to teach you how to catch it on fire to make art," said Gordon.
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Week: August 1 through August 5, 2022
Hello August! That July was a HOT one, and we are hoping that August brings us a few cooler nights, and maybe even some much-needed rain. While we wait for the temperatures to cool down, there are so many FREE things happening to kickstart your August before school starts back up again.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
CBS Austin
Take a wild ride on Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger-the world's steepest rollercoaster
8/1/22 — Six Flags Fiesta Texas is home to the world's steepest dive coaster. Riders are suspended for a few seconds before going straight down a 95-degree, beyond vertical drop. Jeff Filicko and Elizabeth Ringas share why this ride is unlike any other. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
KSAT 12
Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices
Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
roundtherocktx.com
Save the Date for the Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival
SAVE THE DATE FOR ARTS FUN: We’re looking forward to celebrating creativity and community with you at this year’s Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival in October. Visit our official festival website for more info, plus you can find our online applications for vendor/performer/chalk muralist/sponsorship: www.chalkwalk.org.
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
