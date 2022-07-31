ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Vigil honors 19-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Phoenix

By Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

A 19-year-old man is dead and two people are injured after a motorcycle crash in the area of 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. where they learned that a car was going south on 51st Avenue and ran a red light. The car attempted to make a left turn at the intersection in the path of a group of four motorcycle riders traveling west on Union Hills Drive, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix Police Department.

The car collided with a motorcycle rider, later identified as 19-year-old Tucker Jon Colby, who died from his injuries.

A second motorcycle rider crashed and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Soliz said. The third motorcycle rider crashed and suffered minor injuries, while the fourth rider was able to avoid the crash and remained on scene.

The driver of the car, identified as Jaimie Renee Arce, 33, was arrested and booked into jail after she displayed she was "consistent with impairment," Soliz said.

Dozens of people gathered at the corner of 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive Sunday night to honor the memory of Tucker.

Two stands with pictures of Tucker were displayed at the corner of the intersection where candles were laid out and family and friends gathered to tell stories about Tucker's life.

A GoFundMe page was started by Taylor Colby, Tucker's sister, to raise funds for funeral expenses and memorials.

"Tucker was one of the most self-driven people I knew," James Childers, a friend of Tucker's told The Arizona Republic. "At the end of the day, if there was something that he wanted, he was going to get it regardless if he had help or not."

According to the GoFundMe page, Tucker was in school to become an EMT helicopter pilot.

"We had created a lot of memories together and at the end of the day, he was one of my best friends throughout high school," said Childers. "... You never know when someone's going to go and I don't have the opportunity to say the things that I wanted to."

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans .

