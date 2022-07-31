www.mychicagoathlete.com
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
F-16 flyover scheduled during CrossFit Games in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games begin Wednesday in Madison and a special flyover is planned this week to celebrate, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) said. The DMA said the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is doing a low level fly-over...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Unexpected Rural Wisconsin Hotel Might Be The Getaway Of Your Dreams
I was somewhat shocked when I stumbled across this hotel in Wisconsin. Not necessarily a "bad" shocked but definitely surprised. But, before jumping straight into the fantasy suites (and there are a lot of them), this isn't just a getaway for adults. There are family-focused rooms on the property as well as a giant plane to tour. This is Don Q Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.
🏀 Former HHS standout heading to Wisconsin
Former Hays High standout Dylan Ruder is headed to Wisconsin. Ruder will continue has basketball career at Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Ruder attended Kansas Wesleyan following his HHS career but didn't play for the Coyotes. Ruder was 5A All-State as a senior during the 2019-20 season and helped the Indians...
Yardbarker
Three predictions for the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers offense
We have made it to August and college football is in the air! The Wisconsin Badgers begin practice for the 2022 season this week. They will look to get back to the Big Ten Championship Game after falling one game short last season. The offense should be better this year and more consistent. Here are my three predictions for the offense.
captimes.com
Former Zippy Lube changing to coffee, doughnut and fried chicken spot
The north side will soon have a new place to fuel up. Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken plans to have its soft opening in early September, located in a former Zippy Lube service station at 2013 N. Sherman Ave. The idea combines a famous farmer’s market recipe for...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 12:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1221 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Poynette to near Deforest to Madison, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Windsor, Columbus, Marshall, Waterloo, Deforest, Poynette, Fall River, Milford, Arlington, Reeseville, Otsego, Richwood, Clyman, Lowell, Doylestown, Morrisonville, Hubbleton and South Beaver Dam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Paramedic performs 'good deed' by mowing patient's lawn
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A picture featuring a Dane County paramedic performing an act of kindness is gaining lots of social media attention. A bystander snapped the photo of Sun Prairie EMS paramedic Tim Jacobson supporting a worried patient after they had refused transport for a bad fall. “The...
wearegreenbay.com
School district in Wisconsin makes decision on pride flags, use of pronouns
KETTLE MORAINE, Wis. (WFRV) – One school district in Wisconsin is facing backlash after a decision to ban the use of political flags, including pride flags, and not allowing pronouns in email signature lines. On July 26, the Kettle Moraine School District held a school board meeting and among...
Bicyclist’s death brings Madison’s Vision Zero efforts back in focus
MADISON, Wis. — The crash that killed a bicyclist on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon was the third fatality involving a pedestrian or cyclist in the city this year as local leaders continue their efforts to make streets safer. The victim, a man in his 70s, died at...
Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
WISN
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
wisfarmer.com
Farm upbringing is Dodge County woman's 'greatest blessing'
BEAVER DAM – Leah Weninger of Rubicon, who someday would like to open her own farm camp was named the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair during the annual Fair media banquet in Beaver Dam. Weninger competed against five other contestants for the crown. The other candidates were...
Trial for former Badgers football player charged in Janesville double homicide delayed again
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The trial for a former Badgers football player charged in a double homicide in early 2020 has been delayed until January 2023. Marcus Randle-El was scheduled to go to trial next week related to allegations he shot and killed two women in Janesville. According to the criminal complaint filed against him, both victims were left for dead on the side of a road near the interstate.
VIDEO: Fiery crash shuts down NB I-43 near Elkhorn
All northbound lanes on I-43 near WIS 11 near Elkhorn, Wisconsin are closed due to a crash Monday morning.
nbc15.com
Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement in Dane County Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have eyes in the skies this week, including in Dane County. State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement in the county along I-39/90 on Thursday. Officials say it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly from the air. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they relay a...
Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
