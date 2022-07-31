FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Jersey Family Fun
Jersey Family Fun is the go to resource for parents, grandparents, and loved ones looking for things to do with kids in New Jersey and ways to have fun with their children! Part online magazine for New Jersey families, part New Jersey blog, our team of parents blog about family fun in New Jersey, share great stories about family travel destinations, locate family friendly events in New Jersey for our Calendar of Events, research activities, and discover places to visit in New Jersey and elsewhere. Our stories include pictures, videos, and details from experiences of local parents like you. Whether you like to stay close to home or travel with your kids, are looking for free events in New Jersey, or something to do today, we have plenty of ideas for you to have fun with your family. You can find all of them on the pages of Jersey Family Fun.https://www.jerseyfamilyfun.com
