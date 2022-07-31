ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore Park Playground in Blairstown NJ

Across from an old sycamore tree in quiet Blairstown lies a park unlike any other. Sycamore Park Playground in Blairstown NJ, which opened in 2014, was a dream of the local Moms Club International. With commitment from community members and businesses, countless volunteer hours, and a bit of hard work, their dream has been a wonderful reality for children in Warren County.
Carteret Park Playground and Sprayground in Carteret NJ

The Carteret Park Playground and Sprayground in Carteret New Jersey serve as the centerpiece for a rather large park. With several playground features and a musically-themed sprayground it’s the perfect spot for an outing with kids during the summer or year-round. Grownups will appreciate the peaceful beautiful setting while kids will appreciate all there is to do.
Opening Alert: &pizza, East Rutherford, NJ

&pizza, the popular pizza chain that started in Washington DC, has opened it’s latest area location in East Rutherford. This is their second shop in Bergen County — the first is in Paramus — with stores in seven states and plans for even more expansion. Known for...
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard

A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT IN McDONALD’S PARKING LOT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at McDonalds on Rt 37 near Bowling Green. It is unclear if the cars pulled off into McDonalds parking lot from Route 37 or if the accident actually happened in the McDonald’s parking lot. No additional information is available at this time.
How to Survive a Rat Infestation in Hoboken or Jersey City

You probably clicked this article out of sheer curiosity — or worse, you actually have dealt with a rat infestation while living in a city. Hoboken + Jersey City have been having growing problems with rodents, so much so that Hoboken is setting up rat baits around the city. Shayna Conde is a local Jersey City resident and writer for The Hoboken Girl. She has been dealing with an ongoing rat infestation in her building and has given HG an inside scoop into the tips and tricks she’s learned while navigating the outbreak.
Sandwich shop celebrates grand opening in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange leaders helped the owners of PrimoHoagies in the Essex Green shopping center cut the ribbon on the new Italian specialty sandwich shop on July 28. The new store’s employees were joined by members of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, as well as members of the Seton Hall University basketball team, who were signing autographs.
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K

JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30

Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
3 New Jersey orthopedic groups merge, form Ortho East

Three orthopedic groups have merged to form Ortho East, they announced Aug. 2. University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics, are all in Wayne, N.J., and will offer more niche specialties in New York and New Jersey. Services include sports medicine, imaging, joint replacement and spine and trauma...
