Raleigh, NC

Big events returning to Raleigh, but the workforce is still falling behind

By Adam Owens, WRAL anchor/reporter
WRAL
 3 days ago
www.wral.com

hendersonville.com

New Competitive Rental Market Study Reports Three North Carolina Cities in Top 20

As the nation is buzzing with renting activity, RentCafe ranked the most competitive apartment markets in the first part of 2022. While large markets such as Miami and Orange County are red-hot, smaller locations with a tight inventory are feeling the pressure as well. In fact, three cities from North Carolina – Asheville, Fayetteville and Greenville – are part of 2022’s hottest small-sized markets top.
ASHEVILLE, NC
K97.5

Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One […]
RALEIGH, NC
J Cole
WRAL News

Parking deck reopens at RDU after public safety incident

Morrisville, N.C. — A public safety incident at Raleigh-Durham International prompted the airport to temporarily close the parking deck Tuesday morning. The parking deck reopened after 8 a.m. An RDU spokesperson said a person reported a safety incident around 6:30 a.m. The nature of the incident was not provided.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall announces vendors

Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

2 men shot on Cornwallis Road in Durham

Durham, N.C. — Durham police were called to a scene on Cornwallis Road around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, when two men were shot near a gas station. Both men were taken to the hospital with injuries described as "non-life-threatening." Witnesses say they heard over a dozen gunshots at 101...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzlement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges. The North Carolina Department of Revenue says Joseph Patrick O’Keefe, 56, was president of Wine & Beer 101, Inc.. Between Jan. 1, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2018, NCDOR...
WAKE FOREST, NC

