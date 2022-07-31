Crash in Odessa kills 22-year-old
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Odesa Police say a 22-year-old woman is dead after a crash early Sunday morning.
Police say around 5:27 a.m., OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the accident at the 1100 block of East 42nd Street. Officers say a white 2016 BMW was traveling westbound in the outside lane, and for unknown reasons, the BMW left the roadway before striking a telephone pole, a bus stop enclosure and a large sign.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. She was later identified as 22-year-old Ragan Richardson of Odessa. Next of kin has been notified and the investigation continues.
