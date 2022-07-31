Washington Cheerleading Coach Accused of Molesting Teens

www.chronline.com
Auburn Gas Station Clerk Fatally Shoots Robbery Suspect
A clerk at an Auburn gas station shot and killed a robbery suspect shortly before midnight Monday, authorities told several local media outlets. An employee at a station in the 200 block of Auburn Way South shot the alleged suspect around 11:45 p.m., a spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department told KING 5.
Police in Thurston County Are Looking for Man Who Robbed Area Pizza Business
Lacey police are looking for a man who robbed a pizza business last week while armed. On July 27, police say the man robbed a Domino's Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE, which is near College Street Southeast at Yelm Highway Southeast. The man, who is considered armed and...
At Least Nine Heat-Related Deaths Reported in Washington After Hot Spell
The King County Medical Examiner's office reported three heat-related deaths and three drownings over the weekend as a scorching heat wave encompassed much of Washington state. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Puget Sound region from July 26-31, and Seattle set a record with six...
Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on State Route 7 in Lewis County on Sunday
A Tacoma woman is facing possible vehicular assault charges after she and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision on state Route 7 near Coal Canyon on Sunday. The woman, 30-year-old Nicole Hedstrom, was reportedly driving a black 2004 Honda Pilot southbound on state Route 7 behind a blue 2014 Ford Focus when, at 5:15 p.m. near milepost seven, Hedstrom’s vehicle struck the Honda, which struck a 1999 Subaru Legacy that was traveling northbound.
Key Results From Washington Primaries as Control of Legislature Hangs in the Balance
In a crucial race south of Seattle that could determine the balance of power in Olympia, Republican Bill Boyce is poised to advance to the general election. He'll face either Satwinder Kaur or Claudia Kauffman, one of two Democrats running to keep the seat blue following Sen. Mona Das' exit, who are virtually tied for second place.
With Fatal Disease Reported Nearby, Rabbits Will Not Be Allowed at the Southwest Washington Fair
One week after news of the Southwest Washington Fair staff decision to not host poultry in order to prevent spread of bird flu, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director Connie Riker made a similar announcement regarding rabbit exhibits this week. “I am sad to announce that we will not be...
A Look at Attendance at the Thurston County Fair After Two-Year Absence
The Thurston County Fair, which operates near Long Lake for five days in August, attracted about 15,000 people after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, according to information shared with The Olympian on Tuesday. Fair coordinator Theresa Reid could not be reached, but county spokeswoman Meghan Porter compiled some...
Thurston County Auditor's Office Will Conduct a Random Audit of the Primary Election
The Thurston County Auditor's Office will conduct a random audit of Tuesday's Primary Election at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. It will be held in the Ballot Processing Center at 2905 29th Ave. SW, Suite F, in Tumwater. Observers of the audit will be appointed by the Democratic and Republican...
Only One Thurston County Elected Official Running Behind Challenger in First Tally
The results of Tuesday’s primary for Thurston County’s countywide offices were largely for show, since none of the races involved more than two opponents who will both move on to the general election. However, the results of one race could predict trouble for an incumbent in November. Sheriff...
Are You a Recycling Champ? Thurston Wants Volunteers for Program That Includes Composting Too
Volunteers are being recruited for the Thurston County Master Recycler Composter program. Training for the 2022 Master Recycler Composter volunteer program will be held in-person from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 22 to Nov. 10, with Saturday sessions on Sept. 24, Oct. 15, and Oct. 29. The cost is $25.
Centralia Man, 70, Summits All Five Washington Volcanoes in One Season
Former principal with Centralia School District Neal Kirby turned 70 in April and decided he wanted to summit all five of Washington’s volcanoes before his next birthday. Over the weekend, he completed his goal, wrapping up his climb at Glacier Peak in Snohomish County. Kirby was joined by Jake...
Seattle Breaks Record With Sixth Day of 90-Degree Temps
On Sunday afternoon, Seattle broke its record for the longest number of days in a row with temperatures above 90 degrees. But after hitting that milestone, the weather will be relatively cooler on Monday. Around 2 p.m. Sunday, the heat inched above 90, making it the sixth day in a...
National Parks — Including Three in Washington — Are Free to Enter Thursday
In honor of the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, all National Parks that charge a fee will offer free admission Thursday. That includes Washington state's three big ones: North Cascades National Park, Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier National Park. Throughout the country, several small historic sites overseen...
Thurston Officials Weigh Replacing This Road and Culvert for Better Fish Passage by 2024
A stretch of road in northwest Thurston County may be replaced with a multi-million-dollar bridge to better protect the area and allow safe fish passage. Public Works completed emergency repairs on a collapsing culvert under Country Club Road in November. Now, county officials are weighing permanent solutions for the road where it intersects with Green Cove Creek.
Sweet Relief: Cooler Weather Is Coming to South Sound, Forecaster Says
After a week of scorching temperatures and sleepless nights, the South Sound has earned itself a break in the form of cooler weather, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The cool down begins Monday, said meteorologist Matthew Cullen. "It's a break from the very hot pattern that we...
