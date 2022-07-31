Lane closures on Hwy. 61 in La Crescent start Monday

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — Drivers should stay alert through Thursday, Aug. 4.

Starting Monday, multiple lanes on Hwy. 61 in La Crescent will be closed for the installation of a pedestrian bridge.

The lanes will be closed through Thursday.

Be aware, motorists traveling on Hwy. 61 Thursday night might travel through detours.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Seeing is Listening: La Crosse sign language interpreters bring music to life for deaf community

La Crosse Schools Supt.: future high schoolers would all go to Central H.S. if referendum does not pass

One person dead after motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls

Omicron strain cases rise in the United States

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.