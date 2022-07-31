Lane closures on Hwy. 61 in La Crescent start Monday
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — Drivers should stay alert through Thursday, Aug. 4.
Starting Monday, multiple lanes on Hwy. 61 in La Crescent will be closed for the installation of a pedestrian bridge.
The lanes will be closed through Thursday.
Be aware, motorists traveling on Hwy. 61 Thursday night might travel through detours.
